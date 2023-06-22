Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s quit £5m-a-year job to focus on being a mum

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed why she has decided to quit her role as creative director of a fashion brand.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has stepped down from her creative director job at PrettyLittleThing (PLT) after 22 months.

Molly took part in the fifth season of the reality TV show in 2019 where she met boyfriend Tommy Fury.

She has since gone on to become one of the most successful Love Island stars ever, signing a six figure deal with PLT.

But after recently welcoming her first baby girl in January, Molly-Mae has decided to spend more time with little Bambi.

In a new Q&A video posted to YouTube, she told her followers that the ‘chapter’ had come to an end, because she wanted to focus on motherhood.

She said: “A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director, how’s the role going, how’s everything going with PLT, and everything is going incredibly with PLT… I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT… they are literally my family.

“I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role.”

She continued: “Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.”

Opening up about not giving herself maternity leave, she admitted her work is her ‘phone’ but she couldn’t take on more responsibility right now.

“The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfil right this moment,” she said.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury shot to fame in 2016. Picture: Instagram

“There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea… nothing has gone on.”

The job reportedly paid the influencer a huge pay cheque per year, while she also has her own fake tan brand Filter by Molly-Mae and works with other companies like Beauty Works.

Elsewhere in the video, Molly added that she wasn’t prepared for motherhood, and ‘every aspect took her by surprise.’