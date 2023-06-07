Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans after wearing white dress to friend’s wedding

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island star Molly-May attended her best friend and manager's wedding last week and wore a white, laced gown.

Molly-Mae Hague has been defended by fans after wearing a white dress to her friend's wedding.

The former Love Island star was a bridesmaid for her manager Francesca Britton as she tied the knot with football star Jay Lynch in a lavish Barbados ceremony.

After the big day, Molly-Mae has shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, which see her wearing a white dress while kissing her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The sweet snaps also see their four-month-old baby Bambi enjoying the sunny wedding, as she wrote: “A day full of love⛪️🤍💍👰🏼”.

Molly-Mae wore white to her friend's wedding. Picture: Instagram

Tommy also shared his own photos from the trip, as he added: “A special day celebrating special people♾️”.

Fans were quick to question why the bridesmaids were wearing white, with guests traditionally not wearing the same colour as the bride to weddings.

“Not meant [to] wear [the] same colour as the bride”, someone said, whilst another wrote: “Did she wear white to someone else’s wedding 🤔”.

A third then asked: “Did Fran want everyone in white ?”.

But it’s clear that the bride asked her best friends to wear white for the big day, as other photos see all the bridesmaids wearing the same dress.

Molly-Mae’s friend said: “Yes to more bridesmaids wearing white 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” while another said: “I am so here for the white bridesmaid dresses 😍😍😍.”

Someone else pointed out: “Hopefully this is seen by all bc these comments did not pass the vibe check! ALL bridesmaid dresses were white & beautifully designed!! Let’s just spread love.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on season five of Love Island in 2019 and while they didn’t win the show, they have gone on to become one of the most popular couples.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury shot to fame in 2016. Picture: Instagram

In fact, Molly-Mae and Tommy are thought to have a joint net worth of over £9 million together, with Molly-Mae’s net worth sitting at £6 million.

At 23-years-old, Molly-Mae is the director of MMH Group Holdings under which she owns three businesses; Filter, MMH International and FM Cosmetics.

She is also director of PrettyLittleThing and signed a seven-figure deal when she came out of Love Island.

The couple welcomed their first daughter together, Bambi, back in January and have been sharing adorable photos of her ever since.