Molly-Mae Hague reveals emotional moment she brings Bambi home for first time

New mum Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her daughter Bambi home to Cheshire.

After becoming a mum last month, Molly-Mae Hague has shared the sweet moment she brought her baby home from the hospital.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury welcomed little Bambi on 23rd January, sharing the news earlier this week.

And in a new video, Molly-Mae can be seen carrying her baby daughter through the front door of her Cheshire mansion for the first time.

In the clip, the 23-year-old carries her baby girl into the £4 million home as her cat waits to see her.

The moment Molly-Mae brought her daughter home. Picture: Instagram

She then goes through to the nursery, where Bambi’s name can be seen written on the wall in Neon letters.

Molly-Mae captioned her post: “Bringing the most precious gift in the world home. I cry with happiness every time I watch this video.”

Her famous friends were quick to comment, with Mrs Hinch writing: “Goosebumps goosebumps goosebumps 💗 how beautiful and so special 💗 xx”

Fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins said: “So precious 😭😭😭 I love you ❤️❤️❤️”.

“My family ❤️,” Tommy Fury wrote, while someone else said: “Soooooo proud of you Molly! Congrats to you both ! Love little Bambi already ✨💘🫶🏼xxx”.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter last week. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae gave birth at the Portland Hospital in London, officially announcing on Monday that their first child was born.

The couple then revealed they have called their first daughter ‘Bambi’, which comes from the Italian words 'bambino' and 'bambina' meaning 'baby boy' and 'baby girl' respectively.

Before announcing her sweet moniker choice, Molly-Mae previously suggested that fans would either ‘love or hate’ the name she and Tommy chose for their little one.

“It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it,” she said, continuing: “It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before.

Molly-Mae Hague cuddling her newborn daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

“It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.

“Luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

The star added: “It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name. I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different.”

