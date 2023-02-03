Molly-Mae Hague reveals emotional moment she brings Bambi home for first time

3 February 2023, 08:35 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 08:40

New mum Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her daughter Bambi home to Cheshire.

After becoming a mum last month, Molly-Mae Hague has shared the sweet moment she brought her baby home from the hospital. 

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury welcomed little Bambi on 23rd January, sharing the news earlier this week. 

And in a new video, Molly-Mae can be seen carrying her baby daughter through the front door of her Cheshire mansion for the first time. 

In the clip, the 23-year-old carries her baby girl into the £4 million home as her cat waits to see her.  

The moment Molly-Mae brought her daughter home
The moment Molly-Mae brought her daughter home. Picture: Instagram

She then goes through to the nursery, where Bambi’s name can be seen written on the wall in Neon letters. 

Molly-Mae captioned her post: “Bringing the most precious gift in the world home. I cry with happiness every time I watch this video.”

Her famous friends were quick to comment, with Mrs Hinch writing: “Goosebumps goosebumps goosebumps 💗 how beautiful and so special 💗 xx”

Fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins said: “So precious 😭😭😭 I love you ❤️❤️❤️”.

“My family ❤️,” Tommy Fury wrote, while someone else said: “Soooooo proud of you Molly! Congrats to you both ! Love little Bambi already ✨💘🫶🏼xxx”.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter last week
Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter last week. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae gave birth at the Portland Hospital in London, officially announcing on Monday that their first child was born.

The couple then revealed they have called their first daughter ‘Bambi’, which comes from the Italian words 'bambino' and 'bambina' meaning 'baby boy' and 'baby girl' respectively.

Before announcing her sweet moniker choice, Molly-Mae previously suggested that fans would either ‘love or hate’ the name she and Tommy chose for their little one.

“It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it,” she said, continuing: “It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before.

Molly-Mae Hague cuddling her newborn daughter Bambi
Molly-Mae Hague cuddling her newborn daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

“It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.

“Luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

The star added: “It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name. I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different.”

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Bobi has been named the world's oldest dog

Bobi the 30-year-old canine named world's oldest dog ever

Lifestyle

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

TV & Movies

Have you ever said this to your hairdresser?

'I'm a hairdresser and these are the client comments that make me wince'

Beauty

Parents called their baby Pheart and it's gone viral

‘I called my baby Pheart but people keep pronouncing it wrong’

Lifestyle

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible new bathroom

Mark Wright shows off incredible his and hers bathroom in £3.5M Essex mansion

Netflix has shared details about their anti-password sharing

Netflix reveal new anti-password sharing plan

TV & Movies

Danny Dyer has revealed why he quit EastEnders

EastEnders star Danny Dyer says he quit soap because of viewing figures

TV & Movies

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy revealed she was homeschooling her daughter on the day of teacher strikes

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy mum-shamed for homeschooling daughter during teacher strikes

Dani Dyer has revealed she is having two girls

Dani Dyer reveals gender of identical twins in sweet photo

Stacey Solomon has revealed when she's due to give birth

Stacey Solomon reveals when she’ll give birth in sweet pregnancy update

Love Island 2023 bombshells

Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

TV & Movies

Is there a baby name you are bored of hearing? [Stock Image]

'I'm a midwife and this is the one baby name I can't stand'

Parenting

Love Island Casey on holiday

Love Island bombshell Casey O'Gorman: Where is he from, age and job

TV & Movies

A couple have decided to live on a cruise ship after finding it cheaper than their mortgage

Couple decide to live on cruise ship after finding it's cheaper than paying mortgage

Lifestyle

Love Island bombshell Jordan in swimming pool

Love Island bombshell Jordan Odofin: Age, job and height revealed

TV & Movies