Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague welcomes first daughter with Tommy Fury

31 January 2023, 06:35 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 08:02

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Molly-Mae Hague fans think they've worked out her baby's name after she welcomed her first daughter alongside Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their first baby together.

The Love Island stars met on the reality show back in 2019 and have now become parents to a little girl.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Molly and Tommy both posted a black and white photo holding their daughter in hospital.

The caption reads: "I can't believe we get to keep you forever.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now parents
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now parents. Picture: Instagram

"Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me. It doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

"There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents.

"We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."

And some fans think they've 'worked out' the little girls moniker after Molly-Mae admitted she would be picking a "really, really unusual and a different name".

Molly-Mae shared another photo of her baby
Molly-Mae shared another photo of her baby. Picture: Instagram

Taking to TikTok, followers think she's chosen the Disney-inspired name 'Bambi', with one fan writing: "I know the name. Somebody I know who is close to Molly's manager's family or something knows the name. It's Bambi."

While a second added: "It's Bambi apparently."

Meanwhile, new mum Molly-Mae also shared a video of Tommy cuddling their baby, writing: "You are my world."

In another sweet post, Molly-Mae added: "One week old today.

"I can't believe we get to keep you forever.

"Becoming your mum has been the best thing to have ever happened to me...it doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

Tommy Fury has been pictured with his baby
Tommy Fury has been pictured with his baby. Picture: Instagram

"There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents.

"We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."

Tommy also shared a photo of his little one, writing: "I'll protect you forever my little girl."

The couple’s famous friends were quick to comment, with Molly's Love Island bff Maura Higgins writing: "So so so proud of you always. She is so perfect."

Montana Brown said: "Congrats gorgeous people ❤️ so happy for you both xxx."

Zara McDermott wrote: "Sobbing. Congratulations you beautiful people. You deserve all the happiness excited for you and this new chapter."

The couple shared their baby news on Instagram which sees a clip of Molly saying: "I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet" on Love Island.

The video then cuts to the couple holding her bump and cuddling.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Here's where the Gogglebox stars are now

Where the former Gogglebox families are now - from off screen feuds to unusual careers

TV & Movies

A man has revealed his hack for parking his car

Man reveals why we should all be parking our cars on the white line

Lifestyle

An expert has revealed why you shouldn't drive with a cold

Driving with a cold could land you with a £2,500 fine, expert warns

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a flower print dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her flower print mini dress

Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Samie Elish has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island bombshell Samie Elishi's glamorous life away from the villa

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has been shopping for homes in Florida

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford looks around £450,000 houses for her family in Florida

News

Stacey Solomon enjoyed a lavish baby shower at her home ahead of the birth of her daughter

Inside Stacey Solomon's baby shower as she reveals she's housebound until birth

Paul Burrell has opened up about his cancer diagnosis

Paul Burrell, 64, diagnosed with cancer as he gives emotional first interview

Brooklyn Beckham has been called 'out of touch' for his recent pasta recipe

Brooklyn Beckham criticised for using lavish ingredient in simple pasta dish

Kate Ferdinand is pregnant

Kate Ferdinand announces she and husband Rio are expecting baby in sweet video

David Beckham sent a very special video to his 102-year-old superfan Mona.

102-year-old superfan "overwhelmed" by personal message from David Beckham

Veteran, 97, overcomes fear of water with swimming lessons

Veteran, 97, overcomes fear of water with swimming lessons

TV & Movies

The 'Home Inspirations' line are still Yankee Candles, just not part of the original brand.

Yankee Candle worker explains why some jars are labelled 'Home Inspiration'

Lifestyle