Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague welcomes first daughter with Tommy Fury

By Naomi Bartram

Molly-Mae Hague fans think they've worked out her baby's name after she welcomed her first daughter alongside Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their first baby together.

The Love Island stars met on the reality show back in 2019 and have now become parents to a little girl.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Molly and Tommy both posted a black and white photo holding their daughter in hospital.

The caption reads: "I can't believe we get to keep you forever.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now parents. Picture: Instagram

"Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me. It doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

"There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents.

"We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."

And some fans think they've 'worked out' the little girls moniker after Molly-Mae admitted she would be picking a "really, really unusual and a different name".

Molly-Mae shared another photo of her baby. Picture: Instagram

Taking to TikTok, followers think she's chosen the Disney-inspired name 'Bambi', with one fan writing: "I know the name. Somebody I know who is close to Molly's manager's family or something knows the name. It's Bambi."

While a second added: "It's Bambi apparently."

Meanwhile, new mum Molly-Mae also shared a video of Tommy cuddling their baby, writing: "You are my world."

In another sweet post, Molly-Mae added: "One week old today.

Tommy also shared a photo of his little one, writing: "I'll protect you forever my little girl."

The couple’s famous friends were quick to comment, with Molly's Love Island bff Maura Higgins writing: "So so so proud of you always. She is so perfect."

Montana Brown said: "Congrats gorgeous people ❤️ so happy for you both xxx."

Zara McDermott wrote: "Sobbing. Congratulations you beautiful people. You deserve all the happiness excited for you and this new chapter."

The couple shared their baby news on Instagram which sees a clip of Molly saying: "I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet" on Love Island.

The video then cuts to the couple holding her bump and cuddling.

