What does the I'm A Celebrity winner get? Their prize revealed

The I'm A Celebrity winner will be crowned soon. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

With the I'm A Celeb 2024 winner about be be crowned, we've looked into what the winning campmate will receive.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is coming to an end this week, with a new King or Queen of the Jungle being crowned by hosts Ant and Dec on Sunday December 8th.

For the past few weeks we've watched campmates Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Tulisa, Melvin Odoom, Barry McGuiggan, Maura Higgins, Reverend Richard Coles, GK Barry, Danny Jones, Alan Halsall, Oti Mabuse and Coleen Rooney, take on various Bushtucker Trials in order to win stars for camp.

However as the final races towards us, the time has come for one of the remaining celebrities to be chosen as the winner of this year's I'm A Celeb.

Whilst they are given a crown and sceptre at the winning ceremony, do the celebrities get anything else? Here is everything we know.

One of the I'm A Celeb castmates will be crowned the winner. Picture: ITV

What does the I'm A Celebrity winner get?

Whomever is crowned King or Queen of the Jungle will win the coveted title as well as a flower crown and wooden sceptre.

Whilst other competitions such as Big Brother and The Traitors have a cash prize, I'm A Celebrity does not award its winner any money for coming in the top spot.

The celebrities are already paid a fee for taking part so it is assumed this is the only thing of monetary value the cast will receive.

Sam Thompson won I'm A Celebrity in 2023. Picture: ITV

Previous winners of I'm A Celeb include Sam Thompson, Jill Scott, Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon and Scarlett Moffatt.

Since winning last year, Sam has gone on to co-present the spinoff show I'm A Celeb Unpacked alongside Kemi Rodgers and fellow I'm A Celeb alum Joel Dommett.