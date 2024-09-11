Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Joel Dommett appears regularly on TV hosting The Masked Singer, This Morning and many more. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

NTA presenter Joel Dommett is back for another year hosting the awards but what do we need to know about him? From where he's from to his family life, here are all the essential details.

Joel Dommett has been the face of the National Television Awards for the past four years now and is best known for his comedy, TV shows and presenting roles.

Some of his biggest jobs on the screen include hosting The Masked Singer, Survivor, This Morning and where it all began, Impractical Jokers.

And while his presenting career is clearly paying off, he's also having a fabulous time personally with his wife Hannah Cooper who he welcomed his first child with in 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about Joel from his age, where he's from and his family life.

Joel Dommett has hosted the National Television Awards for four years. Picture: Getty

How old is Joel Dommett and where is he from?

Joel was born on June 8th 1985 meaning he turned 39 in 2024. He was born in Rockhampton, Gloucestershire. Aged 19 he moved to London to pursue his career dreams.

Who is Joel Dommett's wife Hannah Cooper?

Joel married wife Hannah in 2019 after they began dating in 2016. To catch his attention she sent him a cat with heart eye emojis on social media.

They tied the knot at a beautiful beach ceremony in Mykonos, Greece, which was officiated by their close pal Iain Stirling, the voiceover of Love Island.

Hannah is a lover of all things fashion and is a model who has posed for big brands in her career. She also hosts her own style segments on ITVs This Morning.

Together, the couple have a son and have also completed many work projects including appearing on Gogglebox and At Home With Joel Dommett. They also have podcast 'Never Have I Ever'.

Joel Dommett married wife Hannah Cooper in 2019. Picture: Getty

How many children does Joel Dommett have?

Joel is the proud father to son Wilde who he welcomed in September 2023.

Posting a black and white picture of his boy's adorable newborn feet on Instagram, he confirmed his name was Wilde Cooper-Dommett.

Hannah and Joel love to show off their parenting journey with their fans but have remained protective of his face.

What TV shows has Joel Dommett been on?

A regular on the TV, Joel first appeared on TV screens as an actor staring in Casualty and Skins. Then, taking the comedic route, he made a name for himself on TV shows including Impractical Jokers.

Other shows include:

The Masked Singer

This Morning

Celebrity Karaoke Club

The Big Fat Quiz of Sport

Home Alone With Joel Dommett

The Comedy Bus

Live In Chelsea

The Love Trap

Joel also has a book, It's Not Me, It's Them, as well as his podcast and stand-up shows.