Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

11 September 2024, 19:00

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage
Joel Dommett appears regularly on TV hosting The Masked Singer, This Morning and many more. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

NTA presenter Joel Dommett is back for another year hosting the awards but what do we need to know about him? From where he's from to his family life, here are all the essential details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joel Dommett has been the face of the National Television Awards for the past four years now and is best known for his comedy, TV shows and presenting roles.

Some of his biggest jobs on the screen include hosting The Masked Singer, Survivor, This Morning and where it all began, Impractical Jokers.

And while his presenting career is clearly paying off, he's also having a fabulous time personally with his wife Hannah Cooper who he welcomed his first child with in 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about Joel from his age, where he's from and his family life.

Joel Dommett wearing a brown jacket and smiling
Joel Dommett has hosted the National Television Awards for four years. Picture: Getty

How old is Joel Dommett and where is he from?

Joel was born on June 8th 1985 meaning he turned 39 in 2024. He was born in Rockhampton, Gloucestershire. Aged 19 he moved to London to pursue his career dreams.

Who is Joel Dommett's wife Hannah Cooper?

Joel married wife Hannah in 2019 after they began dating in 2016. To catch his attention she sent him a cat with heart eye emojis on social media.

They tied the knot at a beautiful beach ceremony in Mykonos, Greece, which was officiated by their close pal Iain Stirling, the voiceover of Love Island.

Hannah is a lover of all things fashion and is a model who has posed for big brands in her career. She also hosts her own style segments on ITVs This Morning.

Together, the couple have a son and have also completed many work projects including appearing on Gogglebox and At Home With Joel Dommett. They also have podcast 'Never Have I Ever'.

Joel Dommett married wife Hannah Cooper in 2019
Joel Dommett married wife Hannah Cooper in 2019. Picture: Getty

How many children does Joel Dommett have?

Joel is the proud father to son Wilde who he welcomed in September 2023.

Posting a black and white picture of his boy's adorable newborn feet on Instagram, he confirmed his name was Wilde Cooper-Dommett.

Hannah and Joel love to show off their parenting journey with their fans but have remained protective of his face.

What TV shows has Joel Dommett been on?

A regular on the TV, Joel first appeared on TV screens as an actor staring in Casualty and Skins. Then, taking the comedic route, he made a name for himself on TV shows including Impractical Jokers.

Other shows include:

  • The Masked Singer
  • This Morning
  • Celebrity Karaoke Club
  • The Big Fat Quiz of Sport
  • Home Alone With Joel Dommett
  • The Comedy Bus
  • Live In Chelsea
  • The Love Trap

Joel also has a book, It's Not Me, It's Them, as well as his podcast and stand-up shows.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Celebrities

Exclusive
Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

The Princess of Wales could be seen wearing a special eternity ring in the emotional family video

Kate Middleton new eternity ring: Why Princess isn't wearing engagement ring in new video

Royals

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode

Exclusive
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

James Earl Jones in 2013

Lion King and Star Wars actor James Earl Jones has died, aged 93

TV & Movies

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

Dev Griffin

Ben Thapa from G4 has died

X Factor's G4 singer Ben Thapa dies, aged 42

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are said to be taking part in a new reality TV series

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash set to take part in new reality TV series filmed at Pickle Cottage
Alison Hammond revealed she has lost a total of 11 stone after being diagnosed as 'morbidly obese'

Alison Hammond bravely reflects on 11 stone weight loss: 'I was dying'

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis after discovering lump while breastfeeding
Eamonn Holmes reportedly has a new girlfriend since splitting from Ruth Langsford

Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander? Their rumoured relationship revealed

The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed

My Mum Your Dad 2024 cast: Full line-up of single parents and children

TV & Movies

Nicole Kidman's mother Janelle has died

Nicole Kidman says her "heart is broken" after mother Janelle's death, aged 84

TV & Movies

Billie Faiers in 2023

Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children, sister and family explained
Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show

Billie Faiers quits The Family Diaries after six series, three years after sister Sam

Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost

Demi Moore shows her disapproval for Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake plans

TV & Movies

Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue

Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Events

Davina McCall has revealed a twist in upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad

My Mum, Your Dad’s Davina McCall reveals new twist for season 2

The Chase viewers were delighted as they watched Ian and Karen win the £100,000

The Chase contestants win £100K as they take home show's biggest cash prize ever

Here's everything you need to know about the One Tree Hill reboot

One Tree Hill sequel release date, returning original cast and storyline explained

Tommy Fury and Olivia Attwood are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper facts: Tennis player's career, partner, family, height and Instagram revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed