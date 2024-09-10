Exclusive

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps

10 September 2024, 11:04

Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Joel Dommett chatted to Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and JK about his new TV gig and his son Wilde.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joel Dommett spoke to Heart Breakfast about his son Wilde's upcoming first birthday and him taking his first steps.

The Masked Singer host also opened up about his recent wedding anniversary and revealed his first night out without Wilde will be him presenting the NTAs later this year.

He was also quizzed on whether he thinks Ant and Dec will win their 23rd Best Presenter award and discussing his love for Alison Hammond.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

