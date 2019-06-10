Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's with Laura Whitmore

Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram

Love Island is back on our screens and is already taking over our lives. And as much as we tune in for our daily dose of drama, we also live for Iain Stirling's witty one-liners and commentary.

But who is he exactly and what else has the comedian been on? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and how old is he?

Iain Andrew Stirling was born on January 27, 1988, making him 31-years-old at the time of writing this article.

He grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he went on to study Law. In his final year of studies at the University of Edinburgh, Iain won several comedy competitions.

In 2009, Stirling performed stand-up in the final of the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year contest at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, in which he came second place to fellow comedian, Joe Lycett.

Iain Stirling is a Scottish comedian, best known for being the voice of Love Island. Picture: Getty

How long has he been dating girlfriend Laura Whitmore?

Iain has been dating Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore since July 2017.

According to reports, the pair first met at an ITV bash the previous year, before hanging out regularly.

They were introduced by their mutual friend, Ore Oduba, whom Laura competed with on Strictly Come Dancing.

Laura was then spotted again at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, watching Iain perform.

The loved-up couple have since made things official, posting cute snaps of each other on their Instagram feeds.

It is thought that the pair now live together in London.

Iain has been dating TV presenter Laura Whitmore since 2017. Picture: Getty

What else has Iain starred in?

One of Iain's first big gigs was presenting CBBC, with his puppet sidekick, Hacker T. Dog.

He left CBBC on February 1, 2013, before returning in September for the channel's 30th anniversary.

Since 2015, Iain has been the voice of hit ITV2 show, Love Island, bringing us witty one-liners and hilarious commentary on the goings on in the villa.

The comedian has also appeared on Comedy Central's Drunk History and Dave's Taskmaster.

He also has his own ITV2 show, CelebAbility, which sees a group of friends go head-to-head with a bunch of celebs, carrying out skill-based tasks.

As well as boasting a successful TV career, Iain has published his own book entitled Not Ready To Adult Yet.

Is he doing Edinburgh Fringe this year?

He sure is! You can watch Iain Stirling live in Edinburgh between 5-17 August, 2019.

This year's gig is entitled Iain Stirling: A Work In Progress.