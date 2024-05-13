How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

13 May 2024, 12:29

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?
How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth? Picture: Prime Video
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson may have struggled with the finances of Diddly Squat Farm for the past three series, but his multimillion pound net worth and fee for the show definitely softens the blow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson, 63, has returned to our screens with a third series of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime, documenting the amateur farmer's highs and lows as he attempts to make a profit from his 1000-acre land, with the help of girlfriend Lisa Hogan, farm manager Kaleb Cooper and land agent Charlie Ireland.

While all three of the Prime Video series have seen Jeremy and the team struggle against rising costs, unpredictable weather and council rules, the former Top Gear star's net worth means that money is often not too much of a problem for him.

Despite having a multimillion pound net worth and an eye-watering salary from Amazon for the show, Jeremy often highlights the on-going issues farmers across the UK are facing with these changing conditions, issues he has only learned to understand through taking on the role himself.

As Jeremy, Lisa, Charlie, Kaleb and Gerald continue to look for new ways to bring money into the farm - which this series have varied from pigs to mushrooms - we take a look at Jeremy's huge net worth and fee from the show.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper have returned for a third series of Clarkson's Farm, documenting their latest antics at Diddly Squat
Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper have returned for a third series of Clarkson's Farm, documenting their latest antics at Diddly Squat. Picture: Prime

How much was Jeremy Clarkson get paid for Clarkson's Farm?

While no salary or fee has been officially confirmed by Jeremy Clarkson of the team at Prime Video, there have been previous reports that the star of Clarkson's Farm could have made an eye-watering £200 million from the show.

Back in 2023, the Mirror reported that Jeremy was looking at the deal with the streaming giant for three series, revealing just how lucrative the show has become.

This is worlds away from the money Diddly Squat Farm is making, with Jeremy revealing that during the first year of the show, his land only generate £144 after costs were deducted.

Jeremy Clarkson has an estimated net worth of £43million
Jeremy Clarkson has an estimated net worth of £43million. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

What is Jeremy Clarkson's net worth?

Jeremy Clarkson's net worth is estimated to be around £43million thanks to his continued popularity on shows such as Top Gear, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and The Grand Tour, another Prime Video series.

According to the Daily Express, Jeremy arranged an estimated £160million deal with the streaming service to produce 36 episodes of The Grand Tour, which he stars in alongside his former Top Gear co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.

The publication also reported that Jeremy has continued netting a £10million annual payout for the show.

