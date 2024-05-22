What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Clarkson's Farm has not only been a big win for Jeremy and Amazon Prime, but farmers could soon be benefitting from it too with the new Clarkson clause.

Jeremy Clarkson and his team of wonderful co-stars on Clarkson's Farm including partner Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland have made a huge positive change in the world of farming and it goes by the name of Clarkson's Law.

Despite creating a great entertaining watch for Amazon Prime viewers, the TV presenter used the show to make the struggles of farming, especially in the financial department, well known to all those who watched.

Jeremy, 64, has now, however, managed to make quite the difference for farmers looking to bring in extra income thanks to his Diddly Squat restaurant failings, and it's been hugely praised by celebrities and local workers themselves.

Diddly Squat's farm shop and restaurant was the start of a big legal change. Picture: Getty

What is Clarkson's Law?

Also known as Clarkson's Clause, the law has recently changed regarding disused farm buildings so that farmers can convert them into eateries and shops without any extra planning permission required.

Following the closing down of Diddly Squat's restaurant on Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy and Charlie pulled together and eventually got things back up and running, opening the doors for many farmers planning to do the same in the future.

The journalist admitted originally he knew he would be refused planning permission but that it would create a good storyline and has now managed to benefit farmers everywhere.

The law also means they now have the right to create outdoor sporting areas and training centres without any additional red tape.

On Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy admitted without his other incomes and huge net worth, farming would be an extremely difficult business to make money from.

Clarkson's Farm has become one of the most-watched series this May. Picture: Kaleb Cooper/Instagram

What has been said about Clarkson's Law?

After learning it has officially come into effect, the new clause has received much praise, including from This Morning host Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd.

Speaking on the hugely popular daytime TV show, Cat was happy to hear the law changes, especially as it would benefit children in the future.

"The farming minister Mark Spencer has said it would cut needless bureaucracy and make diversification easier," Ben explained.

