What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

22 May 2024, 11:42

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm
Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Clarkson's Farm has not only been a big win for Jeremy and Amazon Prime, but farmers could soon be benefitting from it too with the new Clarkson clause.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson and his team of wonderful co-stars on Clarkson's Farm including partner Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland have made a huge positive change in the world of farming and it goes by the name of Clarkson's Law.

Despite creating a great entertaining watch for Amazon Prime viewers, the TV presenter used the show to make the struggles of farming, especially in the financial department, well known to all those who watched.

Jeremy, 64, has now, however, managed to make quite the difference for farmers looking to bring in extra income thanks to his Diddly Squat restaurant failings, and it's been hugely praised by celebrities and local workers themselves.

Diddly Squat's farm shop on Clarkson's Farm with customers
Diddly Squat's farm shop and restaurant was the start of a big legal change. Picture: Getty

What is Clarkson's Law?

Also known as Clarkson's Clause, the law has recently changed regarding disused farm buildings so that farmers can convert them into eateries and shops without any extra planning permission required.

Following the closing down of Diddly Squat's restaurant on Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy and Charlie pulled together and eventually got things back up and running, opening the doors for many farmers planning to do the same in the future.

The journalist admitted originally he knew he would be refused planning permission but that it would create a good storyline and has now managed to benefit farmers everywhere.

The law also means they now have the right to create outdoor sporting areas and training centres without any additional red tape.

On Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy admitted without his other incomes and huge net worth, farming would be an extremely difficult business to make money from.

Clarkson's Farm cast in the forest having a picnic
Clarkson's Farm has become one of the most-watched series this May. Picture: Kaleb Cooper/Instagram

What has been said about Clarkson's Law?

After learning it has officially come into effect, the new clause has received much praise, including from This Morning host Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd.

Speaking on the hugely popular daytime TV show, Cat was happy to hear the law changes, especially as it would benefit children in the future.

"The farming minister Mark Spencer has said it would cut needless bureaucracy and make diversification easier," Ben explained.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Exclusive
Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Timothy Smith and Andrea Thompson are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia’s Andrea finally reveals truth behind relationship with co-star Timothy

Married at First Sight

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is a cast member on Buying London

Buying London's Rasa Bagdonaviciute's age, net worth, nationality and previous TV work revealed

Reme Nicole Urubusi is an advisor at DDRE Global

Buying London's Reme Nicole Urubusi's age, TikTok and net worth revealed

Daniel Daggers appears on Netflix's Buying London

Who is Daniel Daggers? Buying London star's age, net worth and company details revealed

Lauren Christy stars in Buying London on Netflix

Buying London's Lauren Christy's age, net worth and Instagram revealed

Olivia Wayne is a presenter for DDRE Global on Buying London

Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Juliana Ardenius is starring in Buying London

Buying London's Juliana Ardenius' age, net worth, nationality and Instagram revealed

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

Married at First Sight

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

Married at First Sight

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Will there be a series 4 of Clarkson's Farm and when will it be out?

Trending on Heart

Buying London will arrive on Netflix in May

Meet the Buying London cast as Netflix series kicks off

Olly Murs on The X Factor and now

Did Olly Murs win The X Factor? A look back at the year, fellow contestants and famous mentor
Here's some gift ideas for Father's Day 2024!

Father's Day Gift Guide 2024: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad

Shopping

Sue Radford's daughter Katie Radford has announced she is pregnant

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford set to become grandma for the 15th time

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Tahnee Cook and Thomas Kriaras have been spending time together

MAFS Australia's Tahnee sparks relationship speculation with UK groom Thomas

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia cast 2024

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Francesca Bridgerton is making her debut

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry? Her relationships revealed

The actress who plays Francesca Bridgerton has been re-cast

Why was Francesca Bridgerton re-cast in season three?

Benedict Bridgerton is yet to find a wife on the Netflix show

Who does Benedict Bridgerton marry? Everything we know about his future wife

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Olivia and Noah are still at the top spots of most popular baby names in the UK

The UK's 99 most popular baby names for boys and girls revealed

Lifestyle

John Krasinski has spoken about working with Steve Carell on their new movie

John Krasinski talks reuniting with Steve Carell amid reports of The Office reboot

The Bridgerton family and their romances are the main focus of the hit Netflix show

The full Bridgerton cast and where you have seen them before?

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 release date, time and episode names