Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed

11 October 2024, 17:23

Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024
Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Claudia Winkleman married to? How tall is she? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing and Traitors presenter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claudia Winkleman has become a TV favourite in recent years as she hosts top shows including Strictly Come Dancing, The Traitors and The Piano.

Known for her sense of humour, long fringe and her love of eye makeup, Claudia has a CV full of TV shows and projects to brag about keeping her work calendar very busy.

Away from the cameras, she also has a husband and children to keep her occupied.

Here's everything you need to know about Claudia from her age, height and net worth.

Claudia Winkleman wearing an all-white suit at the BAFTAs
Claudia Winkleman is best known for her work on The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

How old is Claudia Winkleman and where is she from?

Born on January 15th, 1972, Claudia turned 52 years old in 2024. She was raised in Hampstead, London and has never ventured out of her childhood city. She now lives near to Westminster with her family.

How tall is Claudia Winkleman?

Of average height, Claudia is around 5ft 5inches which is around 1.65m tall.

Who is Claudia Winkleman's husband?

Claudia's husband is Kris Thykier who she married in 2000 at Marylebone Town Hall. Kris is a film producer who has his name on credits including Kick-Ass, The Woman in Gold and Riviera.

Claudia and Kris are private about their relationship and they rarely speak about one another publicly.

Claudia Winkleman cuddling her husband
Claudia Winkleman has been married to her husband for more than two decades. Picture: Getty

Who are Claudia Winkleman's children?

With husband Kris, Claudia has three children, Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12.

Again, the couple are very private about their family life and protect their identity but she has spoken about motherhood and her journey in the past.

What TV shows has Claudia Winkleman presented and what is her net worth?

Claudia has become one of the highest-paid TV presenters of 2024 with her current net worth estimated to be nearly £9million.

Some of her most popular TV shows have been:

  • Strictly Come Dancing
  • Traitors
  • The Piano
  • The Great British Sewing Bee
  • Best Home Cook
  • One Question

Outside of TV work she is a regular on the podcast scene and is also celebrity ambassador for Head and Shoulders.

