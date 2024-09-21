Nancy Xu facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered

21 September 2024, 17:44

Strictly's Nancy Xu wearing a white suit next to a picture of her taking a mirror selfie
Nancy Xu became a household name when she joined the cast of professional dancers for Strictly. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Nancy Xu and who is her partner? Here's everything you need to know about the professional including her age and where she's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nancy Xu has returned to Strictly Come Dancing 2024 and has partnered up with former X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

The professional dancer joined the TV cast in 2019 after a very successful career in competitions as well as some outside projects she's very passionate about.

Here's everything you need to know about Nancy including her age, where she's from, her boyfriend and a closer look at her dancing career.

Nancy Xu wearing a fitted white dress
Nancy Xu has competed in many top level dance competitions during her career. Picture: Getty

How old is Nancy Xu and where is she from?

Born on July 30, 1991, Nancy celebrated her 33rd birthday in the summer of 2024.

She was born in Huaihua, China, but has lived across the world thanks to her dancing profession.

How tall is Nancy Xu?

Nancy measures in at 5ft 6" tall which makes her height around 1.7m.

Who is Nancy X's boyfriend?

Nancy remains pretty quiet about her personal life but has confirmed she's in a relationship with martial arts expert and choreographer, Mikee Michele.

Mikee, who is also a bodyguard, has written movie fight scenes, and began training as a fighter at just two.

Nancy and her boyfriend have been together long term and are happy to shared loved up snaps on their Instagram pages along with their travels and date nights.a

Nancy Xu is in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Mikee Michele
Nancy Xu is in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Mikee Michele. Picture: Nancy Xu/Instagram

What has Nancy Xu's dancing career been like?

A latin specialist, it's not a surprise to hear Nancy has competed in, and won, many dance competitions during her long career.

Nancy was a finalist in the U21 World Championships in 2010, and took third place at the 2010-2012 CBDF National Amateur Latin Championships.

She also made the final of So You Think You Dance China and performed in West End and Broadway show, Burn The Floor.

Outside of dancing, Nancy is a model and also co-owns a martial arts company with boyfriend Mikee.

