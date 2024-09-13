Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How is Pete Wicks famous? And does he have any siblings? Here's everything you need to know about the TV personality.

Pete Wick rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex when he joined the cast in 2015 making big storylines with his romantic life and complicated friendships.

Officially quitting the popular TV show in 2023, the reality star took on other big projects such as Celebs Go Dating, made a podcast and most recently, released his autobiography, 'Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered'.

However, despite all of his projects, it's Pete's dating life and ex-girlfriends that people are most interested in as he's been in relationships with Megan McKenna and Chloe Sims.

Here's all the Pete facts you need to know about from his family life to his age, height and where he's from.

Pete Wicks has become a regular on reality TV shows. Picture: Getty

How old is Pete Wicks and where is he from?

Pete celebrates his birthday on November 1st meaning he will turn 36 in 2024. Born in 1988, he is originally from Harlow, Essex.

How tall is Pete Wicks?

Pete's height has made him centre of a joke many times but he's not as short as fans think.

At 5ft 10, Pete is around 1.78m and has previously made jokes about his co-stars and friends being too tall.

Who is Pete Wicks's girlfriend?

At the moment, Pete is believed to be single but he has been connected with former Love Island star Maura Higgins.

In the past, he has made headlines for his high profile romances which includes his TOWIE co-star Megan who he was with for a year and a half.

He has also dated Shelby Tripple, Chloe Sims, Ella Rae Wise, Jess Wright and Jacqui Ryland.

Pete Wicks is currently believed to be single. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Pete Wicks on?

Following his TOWIE exit, Pete has been a regular on the reality TV scene and has appeared on shows such as:

Celebs Go Dating

The Celebrity Circle

The Real Full Monty

Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls

Pete has also used his passion for dogs to front a new and upcoming TV show, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake.