13 September 2024, 17:40
How is Pete Wicks famous? And does he have any siblings? Here's everything you need to know about the TV personality.
Pete Wick rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex when he joined the cast in 2015 making big storylines with his romantic life and complicated friendships.
Officially quitting the popular TV show in 2023, the reality star took on other big projects such as Celebs Go Dating, made a podcast and most recently, released his autobiography, 'Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered'.
However, despite all of his projects, it's Pete's dating life and ex-girlfriends that people are most interested in as he's been in relationships with Megan McKenna and Chloe Sims.
Here's all the Pete facts you need to know about from his family life to his age, height and where he's from.
Pete celebrates his birthday on November 1st meaning he will turn 36 in 2024. Born in 1988, he is originally from Harlow, Essex.
Pete's height has made him centre of a joke many times but he's not as short as fans think.
At 5ft 10, Pete is around 1.78m and has previously made jokes about his co-stars and friends being too tall.
At the moment, Pete is believed to be single but he has been connected with former Love Island star Maura Higgins.
In the past, he has made headlines for his high profile romances which includes his TOWIE co-star Megan who he was with for a year and a half.
He has also dated Shelby Tripple, Chloe Sims, Ella Rae Wise, Jess Wright and Jacqui Ryland.
Following his TOWIE exit, Pete has been a regular on the reality TV scene and has appeared on shows such as:
Pete has also used his passion for dogs to front a new and upcoming TV show, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake.