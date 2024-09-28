Michelle Tsiakkas facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, nationality and career revealed

Michelle Tsiakkas joined the Strictly Come Dancing cast in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Jamie Borthwick's Strictly partner Michelle Tsiakkas and where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the dancing professional.

Michelle Tsiakkas joined the cast of TV's Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 but this year, she has been given her very own celebrity to compete with in the form of EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick.

Quite fresh to the professional line up, Michelle is no stranger to the dance world with a number of winning titles and tours in her career already.

And when she's not whisking herself around a dance floor, the pro is busy in the kitchen sharing her love of food and cooking, especially with her fellow dancer Vito Capello and boyfriend Simone Arena.

So who is Strictly's Michelle Tsiakkas? How old is she and where is she from? Here's everything you need to know.

Jamie Borthwick is partnered up with Michelle Tsiakkas for Strictly in 2024. Picture: Michelle Tsiakkas/Instagram

How old is Michelle Tsiakkas and were is she from?

Born on August 29, 1995, Michelle celebrated her 29th birthday in 2024.

She was raised in Cyprus, finding her love for dancing there before moving to London to complete her studies. She has since represented England at international dance championships.

Does Michelle Tsiakkas have a boyfriend?

Michelle is in a relationship with boyfriend Simone Arena, a dancer and choreographer too.

From Italy, Simone and Michelle are happy to share snippets of their relationship on Instagram which has included their home life, travels and dance adventures together.

The couple performed alongside one another for a Burn The Floor production and he has also competed on the Belgian version of Dancing With The Stars.

Michelle Tsiakkas is dating fellow dancer Simone Arena. Picture: Getty

What has Michelle Tsiakkas achieved in her dance career?

Specialising in Latin dance, Michelle was the undefeated champion in Cyprus from 2001-2011 before she moved countries.

When in England, she joined Burn The Floor touring the world as well as continued her competitive career.