Shayne Ward facts: X Factor winner's age, wife, children and career revealed

14 September 2024, 17:30

Shayne Ward on the red carpet in a bow tie and suit alongside Shayne taking a selfie in his car
Shayne Ward rose to fame in 2005 after auditioning for The X Factor. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

From X Factor singer to Coronation Street actor, here's everything you need to know about Shayne Ward including where he's from and his relationship history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shayne Ward shot to fame when he won The X Factor in 2005 at just 25 years old, celebrating his first hit single 'That's My Goal', in the same month.

Since then, the singer has gone on to have many more catchy tunes including 'Breathless', 'No U Hang Up' and 'Someone To Love' and even briefly hung up his mic in 2015 to play Aidan Connor on his ITV soap Coronation Street.

Personally, Shayne is a proud father who is raising his two children alongside his long-term partner Sophie Austin who stars in Hollyoaks.

Here's everything you need to know about Shayne Ward including his age, height, where he's from and a look inside his family life.

Shayne Ward performing on The Factor in 2005
Shayne Ward won the second series of X Factor and went straight to number one with his debut single. Picture: Getty

How old is singer Shayne Ward and where is he from?

Celebrating his birthday on October 16th, Shayne turned 39 in 2024. His birth year was 1984.

He is originally from Tameside in Greater Manchester where he was welcomed to the world by his Irish parents.

How tall is Shayne Ward?

Shayne measures in at approximately 5ft 9inches which is around 1.75meters.

Who is Shayne Ward's wife?

Shayne has been together with his actress partner Sophie Austin for nine years now but they are yet to be officially married.

The couple revealed they had to delay their marriage plans in 2020 due to the pandemic and have yet to reschedule their big day.

Before meeting Sophie, Shayne was engaged to actress Faye McKeever and the pair were together for two years.

Shayne Ward is the proud father of two with fianceé Sophie Austin
Shayne Ward is the proud father of two with fianceé Sophie Austin. Picture: Shayne Ward/Instagram

How many children does Shayne Ward have?

Shayne is the proud dad to two children with fianceé Sophie - Willow May and Reign.

He welcomed his first child and daughter in December 2016 and his son was born in January 2022.

What were Shayne Ward's biggest songs and what TV shows has he been in?

Like with most singers, Shayne not only has a collection of big hits he can boast about but he has also enjoyed a stint of acting.

After winning The X Factor's second series, the singer's biggest tunes include:

  • 'That's My Goal'
  • 'Someone To Love'
  • 'Breathless'
  • 'No Promises'
  • 'No U Hang Up'
  • 'If That's OK With You'
  • 'I Cry'

His TV career not only included Coronation Street but he's also starring in drama The Good Ship Murders alongside Cathryn Tyldesley.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is a successful model, dancer and author

Tasha Ghouri facts: Love Island star's age, boyfriend and career revealed

Toyah Willcox is a singing and acting star

Toyah Willcox facts: Age, husband, best songs and TV shows revealed

Paul Merson made a legacy for himself playing football for Arsenal

Paul Merson facts: Ex-footballer's age, wife, children and career explained

Dr Punam Krishan's career on TV began on Laid Bare

Dr Punam Krishan facts: Doctor’s age, husband, children and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Montell Douglas joined the reboot of Gladiators

Montell Douglas aka Fire facts: Gladiator star's age, height, partner and Olympics career revealed

Celebrities

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, height, family, and career revealed

Celebrities

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS

JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

Chris McCausland has worked as a comedian since 2003

Chris McCausland facts: Comedian’s age, blindness, wife, daughter and career revealed

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jamie Borthwick plays Jay Brown on EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick facts: EastEnders actor’s age, girlfriend and career revealed

Celebrities

Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef

Sam Quek MBE facts: TV presenter’s age, job, twin, children and millionaire husband revealed

Celebrities

Wynne Evans is 52 years old

Wynne Evans facts: Opera singer's age, children, family and career revealed

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Tom Fletcher in 2023

Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Trending on Heart

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean facts: Olympic swimmer's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond opens up about relationship with boyfriend: ‘I've got someone special’

Celebrities

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Dev Griffin

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024

Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

Celebrities

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged

Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Heart announces three new radio stations

Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Celebrities

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps