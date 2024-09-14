Shayne Ward facts: X Factor winner's age, wife, children and career revealed

Shayne Ward rose to fame in 2005 after auditioning for The X Factor. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

From X Factor singer to Coronation Street actor, here's everything you need to know about Shayne Ward including where he's from and his relationship history.

Shayne Ward shot to fame when he won The X Factor in 2005 at just 25 years old, celebrating his first hit single 'That's My Goal', in the same month.

Since then, the singer has gone on to have many more catchy tunes including 'Breathless', 'No U Hang Up' and 'Someone To Love' and even briefly hung up his mic in 2015 to play Aidan Connor on his ITV soap Coronation Street.

Personally, Shayne is a proud father who is raising his two children alongside his long-term partner Sophie Austin who stars in Hollyoaks.

Here's everything you need to know about Shayne Ward including his age, height, where he's from and a look inside his family life.

Shayne Ward won the second series of X Factor and went straight to number one with his debut single. Picture: Getty

How old is singer Shayne Ward and where is he from?

Celebrating his birthday on October 16th, Shayne turned 39 in 2024. His birth year was 1984.

He is originally from Tameside in Greater Manchester where he was welcomed to the world by his Irish parents.

How tall is Shayne Ward?

Shayne measures in at approximately 5ft 9inches which is around 1.75meters.

Who is Shayne Ward's wife?

Shayne has been together with his actress partner Sophie Austin for nine years now but they are yet to be officially married.

The couple revealed they had to delay their marriage plans in 2020 due to the pandemic and have yet to reschedule their big day.

Before meeting Sophie, Shayne was engaged to actress Faye McKeever and the pair were together for two years.

Shayne Ward is the proud father of two with fianceé Sophie Austin. Picture: Shayne Ward/Instagram

How many children does Shayne Ward have?

Shayne is the proud dad to two children with fianceé Sophie - Willow May and Reign.

He welcomed his first child and daughter in December 2016 and his son was born in January 2022.

What were Shayne Ward's biggest songs and what TV shows has he been in?

Like with most singers, Shayne not only has a collection of big hits he can boast about but he has also enjoyed a stint of acting.

After winning The X Factor's second series, the singer's biggest tunes include:

'That's My Goal'

'Someone To Love'

'Breathless'

'No Promises'

'No U Hang Up'

'If That's OK With You'

'I Cry'

His TV career not only included Coronation Street but he's also starring in drama The Good Ship Murders alongside Cathryn Tyldesley.