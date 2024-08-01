Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

1 August 2024, 19:00

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics
Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Tom Dean

By Hope Wilson

How tall is Tom Dean, who is his girlfriend, how old is he, who are his parents and how many medals does he have?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Dean is hoping to continue his gold medal run at the Olympics as he continues to dominate the swimming competitons.

Alongside Matt Richards, James Guy and Duncan Scott, Tom achieved his first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games earlier this week in the 4×200m freestyle relay. But will he be the champion of the Men's 200m Individual Medley? Only time will tell!

As he continues to appear on our TV screens, many sports fans have been wanting to get to know more about Tom's life away from the swimming pool.

How old is Tom Dean, how tall is he, who is his girlfriend, how many medals does he have and who are his parents?

Tom Dean is an Olympic champion
Tom Dean is an Olympic champion. Picture: Getty

How old is Tom Dean?

Tom is 24-years-old and was born on the 2nd of May 2000, making him a Taurus.

The swimming great started the sport at the age of eight after joining the Maidenhead Marlins. Since then he has gone on to study mechanical engineering at the University of Bath, while training at the National Centre for Swimming.

How tall is Tom Dean?

Gold medallist Tom towers over his competitors at 6ft 4in, making him 1.94m tall. He is slightly taller than fellow Team GB swim star Duncan Scott who is 6ft 3in, and James Guy who is 6ft 2in.

Tom Dean is a competitor for Team GB at the Paris Olympics
Tom Dean is a competitor for Team GB at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

Who is Tom Dean's girlfriend?

Tom is in a relationship with Charlotte Phillip who currently works for NewsUK.

The pair appear to have been together since at least 2023, with Tom posting an Instagram image of the two together in December.

Charlotte is currently supporting her boyfriend in Paris and can often be seen cheering Tom on from the stands with his friends and family.

Who are Tom Dean's parents?

Jacquie Hughes and Jonathan Dean are the parents of swimmer Tom Dean. His father Jonathan is a Property Director for Peer Group plc and the pair appear to have a close relationship.

Tom also has a strong bond with his mum Jacquie, who joined Heart to discuss her son's latest win.

Watch Tom Dean's mum Jacquie talk about her son's gold medal at the Paris Olympics here:

Jacquie Hughes talks her son Tom Dean winning gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics!

How many medals does Tom Dean have?

At the time of writing, Tom has three gold medals after winning two at the Tokyo Games and one at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking about becoming an Olympic champion once again in Paris, Tom told the BBC: "I don’t think you can put it into words. This is what we all dream of. This is what I have been dreaming of for three years since we won. We are the first team with the same quartet to defend an Olympic [swimming] title – it’s incredible.

“Even more special was having my family and friends and the crowd and that is what we do it for. Everyone watching at home, all the GB fans up in the stands – it is what we do it for.”

He has also won medals at the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and European Championships over the years.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends

Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed

Maya Jama alongside picture of Love Island 2024 cast

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

TV & Movies

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson still together?

TV & Movies

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts looking at one another loved up

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing again? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Inside Becky Downie's family life

Becky Downie family: Olympian's parents, sister and brother's tragic death explained

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

Alice Kinsella is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Alice Kinsella's age, height, medals, Instagram and famous family revealed

The Big Brother start date has been revealed

When does Big Brother start? Release date revealed

Trending on Heart

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB

Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband

Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

Olympics 2024

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

TV & Movies

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave

Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

Weather

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will be getting married in the future

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced

Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

News

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage