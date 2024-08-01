Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Tom Dean

By Hope Wilson

How tall is Tom Dean, who is his girlfriend, how old is he, who are his parents and how many medals does he have?

Tom Dean is hoping to continue his gold medal run at the Olympics as he continues to dominate the swimming competitons.

Alongside Matt Richards, James Guy and Duncan Scott, Tom achieved his first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games earlier this week in the 4×200m freestyle relay. But will he be the champion of the Men's 200m Individual Medley? Only time will tell!

As he continues to appear on our TV screens, many sports fans have been wanting to get to know more about Tom's life away from the swimming pool.

Tom Dean is an Olympic champion. Picture: Getty

How old is Tom Dean?

Tom is 24-years-old and was born on the 2nd of May 2000, making him a Taurus.

The swimming great started the sport at the age of eight after joining the Maidenhead Marlins. Since then he has gone on to study mechanical engineering at the University of Bath, while training at the National Centre for Swimming.

How tall is Tom Dean?

Gold medallist Tom towers over his competitors at 6ft 4in, making him 1.94m tall. He is slightly taller than fellow Team GB swim star Duncan Scott who is 6ft 3in, and James Guy who is 6ft 2in.

Tom Dean is a competitor for Team GB at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

Who is Tom Dean's girlfriend?

Tom is in a relationship with Charlotte Phillip who currently works for NewsUK.

The pair appear to have been together since at least 2023, with Tom posting an Instagram image of the two together in December.

Charlotte is currently supporting her boyfriend in Paris and can often be seen cheering Tom on from the stands with his friends and family.

Who are Tom Dean's parents?

Jacquie Hughes and Jonathan Dean are the parents of swimmer Tom Dean. His father Jonathan is a Property Director for Peer Group plc and the pair appear to have a close relationship.

Tom also has a strong bond with his mum Jacquie, who joined Heart to discuss her son's latest win.

Watch Tom Dean's mum Jacquie talk about her son's gold medal at the Paris Olympics here:

Jacquie Hughes talks her son Tom Dean winning gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics!

How many medals does Tom Dean have?

At the time of writing, Tom has three gold medals after winning two at the Tokyo Games and one at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking about becoming an Olympic champion once again in Paris, Tom told the BBC: "I don’t think you can put it into words. This is what we all dream of. This is what I have been dreaming of for three years since we won. We are the first team with the same quartet to defend an Olympic [swimming] title – it’s incredible.

“Even more special was having my family and friends and the crowd and that is what we do it for. Everyone watching at home, all the GB fans up in the stands – it is what we do it for.”

He has also won medals at the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and European Championships over the years.