Andy Murray wife and kids: Inside tennis star's family life with Kim and four children

Andy Murray and Kim Sears met in 2005. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

British tennis superstar Andy Murray and his wife, Kim Sears, met back in 2005 and they got engaged a decade later. Here’s what we know about Kim, from her job and their four children.

Fans have highly anticipated watching Andy Murray play at the Wimbledon 2024, but how much do we know about his life?

From his tennis coach mother, his professional tennis player brother to his net worth, what we want to know more about is his family life.

The two-time Wimbledon winner met his wife back in 2005 and a decade later the lovers were married.

So who is Kim Sears? How did they meet? And how many children do she and Andy have together?

Andy Murray and Kim Sears got engaged in 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is Andy Murray's wife?

Andy Murray met his wife Kim Sears at the U.S Open in 2005 and the pair hit it off immediately.

They began dating but didn’t appear together in public until 2006 when – after winning the SAP Open – Andy ran up to the stands to kiss her.

After the match interview, he said, "First time she came to a tournament with me… I'm maybe a little bit more relaxed on the court. I played really well and hopefully, she'll come to a few more tournaments."

Something that must have brought the two together is their tennis coach parents, with Andy’s mum being the richest tennis coach to come out of Scotland and Kim’s dad being a retired tennis player and coach, Nigel Sears.

In 2015, the pair got married in Dunblane Cathedral in Scotland and the rest is history.

Andy gushed to The New York Times about his wife, revealing that she had a "very good sense of humour."

"She's very protective, very loyal. She has a bit of a temper on her as well, too. Yeah, she has a very good sense of humour, and she's extremely protective and loyal to me, that's for sure."

Andy Murray and Kim Sears got married in 2015. Picture: Getty

What does Kim Sears do for a living?

Kim is an artist with oil paints as her forté. She runs an Instagram account called Brushes and Paws where she shares her incredible work, most of which are paintings of animals and flowers.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Kim revealed, "I can't remember a time when I didn't turn to either paints or pencils, as a means of release."

"I love animals and have come to relish portraying family pets as well as family. Everyone I know treats their pet as an extension of themselves, so I like to think I produce quirky yet emotive paintings that effectively capture what it is we treasure most in our furry companions."

How many children does Andy Murray have?

Andy and Kim share four children together, with their first daughter, Sophia, born just a year after they got married in 2016.

In 2017, the pair had their second daughter, Edie.

Andy and Kim’s first son, Teddy, was born in 2019 and finally, during the pandemic, the happy couple had their most recent child, Lola, who turned three in 2024.

"My wife wanted four. I was fine with three; she always wanted a big family. But it's all done now," Murray said to The Times.