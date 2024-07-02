Has Andy Murray ever won Wimbledon? His stellar career explained

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Gentlemen's Singles at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Andy Murray is a regular at Wimbledon, but has he ever won? Here is everything you need to know about the tennis great's time in the tournament.

Andy Murray shocked Wimbledon fans this week when he pulled out of the competition just hours before he was set to play.

While he will still compete in the Grand Slam alongside his brother Jamie in the Gentlemen's Doubles, viewers were sad to see the tennis great withdraw from the Singles tournament.

Rising stars Jack Draper, Cam Norrie and Emma Raducanu will be some of the players representing the UK this Wimbledon, however many of us are reminiscing on Andy's incredible career.

But did Andy Murray ever win Wimbledon and if so, who did he beat?

Andy Murray is a Wimbledon icon. Picture: Getty

Has Andy Murray ever won Wimbledon?

Yes, tennis ace Andy has won Wimbledon twice, firstly in 2013 and then again in 2016.

Speaking about beating Novack Djokovic, 6–4, 7–5, 6–4 and winning for the first time, Andy revealed: "The overwhelming feeling I had was relief, it wasn’t happiness or excitement.

"For a huge part of my career, winning Wimbledon was something I would always be asked about, there were a lot of questions about Fred Perry and the 77 years."

He went on to add: "So this was the most important match of my career. I felt if I didn’t win Wimbledon my career would have been viewed as that I had failed and everything else I won would not have mattered.

"I don’t think that is right but that’s what winning Wimbledon meant to a British player."

Andy Murray has won Wimbledon twice. Picture: Getty

Following his initial victory, Andy wasn't able to reclaim the title of Wimbledon champion until three years later when he defeated Milos Raonic in straight sets.

Upon winning in 2016, Andy stated: "This is the most important tournament for me every year. I've had some great moments here, but also some tough losses. The win feels extra special because of the tough losses."

Since then the tennis ace has failed to take the prize money or trophy home once more, however he has played in multiple tournaments since.