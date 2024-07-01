Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

1 July 2024, 15:39

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024
David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From David Beckham to Sir David Attenborough, here's all the famous faces watching Wimbledon from the Royal Box on day one.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2024 has officially kicked off, with day one of the championships in South London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen Baroness Floella Benjamin, Katherine Jenkins and Sir David Attenborough grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon for day one:

Sir David Attenborough

David Attenborough was pictured watching the tennis from the Royal Box at Wimbledon with his daughter Susan
David Attenborough was pictured watching the tennis from the Royal Box at Wimbledon with his daughter Susan. Picture: Getty

David Attenborough, 98, was in the Royal Box for Wimbledon day one alongside his daughter, Susan.

The broadcasting legend often attends the championships alongside his daughter, which he did in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Alexander Armstrong

Alexander Armstrong and Rex watched the tennis on day one of Wimbledon 2024
Alexander Armstrong and Rex watched the tennis on day one of Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Actor and comedian Alexander Armstrong, 54, was also seen in the Royal Box of Wimbledon on day one.

He was accompanied by his son, 17-year-old Rex, who looked as smart as his father in a spotless suit.

David Beckham

David Beckham was invited to watch Wimbledon from the Royal Box this year, bringing his mum along as his plus one
David Beckham was invited to watch Wimbledon from the Royal Box this year, bringing his mum along as his plus one. Picture: Getty

David Beckham, a regular at Wimbledon, was in the Royal Box for day one of the championships with his mother, Sandra.

Baroness Floella Benjamin

Flotilla Benjamin was also seen getting in the tennis spirit at Wimbledon on day one alongside her husband, Keith Taylor.

Jamie Cullum shook hands with David Beckham as he entered the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Jamie Cullum shook hands with David Beckham as he entered the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Jamie Cullum

Singer and songwriter Jamie Cullum was also pictured in the Royal Box one day one of Wimbledon 2024. He was seen shaking hands with David Beckham as he sat down, conversing with the footballer and his mother, Sandra.

Katherine Jenkins

Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Katherine Jenkins was dressed in her tennis whites, ready to watch the matches from Wimbledon alongside her husband Andrew Levitas in the Royal Box.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wimbledon tickets are still available

How do you get tickets for Wimbledon? The queue, ballot and prices explained

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are the colour they are

The real reason tennis balls are yellow and how Sir David Attenborough was involved

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Celebrities

The Wimbledon prize money has been revealed

How much is the Wimbledon prize money? The 2024 figures revealed

Israel orders mass evacuation of Palestinians from part of Khan Younis in Gaza

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit

Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

Showbiz

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024 timings and order of play

What time does Wimbledon start today? Opening times, order of play and TV schedule

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children

Showbiz

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Showbiz

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Showbiz

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

Showbiz

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Showbiz

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Showbiz

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Showbiz

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Netwon reunited

Nicola Coughlan breaks down in tears after reuniting with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton

Showbiz