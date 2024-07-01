Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans
1 July 2024, 15:39
From David Beckham to Sir David Attenborough, here's all the famous faces watching Wimbledon from the Royal Box on day one.
Wimbledon 2024 has officially kicked off, with day one of the championships in South London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens.
The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.
This year, we've already seen Baroness Floella Benjamin, Katherine Jenkins and Sir David Attenborough grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?
Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon for day one:
Sir David Attenborough
David Attenborough, 98, was in the Royal Box for Wimbledon day one alongside his daughter, Susan.
The broadcasting legend often attends the championships alongside his daughter, which he did in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Alexander Armstrong
Actor and comedian Alexander Armstrong, 54, was also seen in the Royal Box of Wimbledon on day one.
He was accompanied by his son, 17-year-old Rex, who looked as smart as his father in a spotless suit.
David Beckham
David Beckham, a regular at Wimbledon, was in the Royal Box for day one of the championships with his mother, Sandra.
Baroness Floella Benjamin
Flotilla Benjamin was also seen getting in the tennis spirit at Wimbledon on day one alongside her husband, Keith Taylor.
Jamie Cullum
Singer and songwriter Jamie Cullum was also pictured in the Royal Box one day one of Wimbledon 2024. He was seen shaking hands with David Beckham as he sat down, conversing with the footballer and his mother, Sandra.
Katherine Jenkins
Katherine Jenkins was dressed in her tennis whites, ready to watch the matches from Wimbledon alongside her husband Andrew Levitas in the Royal Box.