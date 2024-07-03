Wimbledon Ballot 2025 - Opening dates, results and price explained

3 July 2024, 15:04

The Wimbledon Ballot began 100 years ago in 1924
The Wimbledon Ballot began 100 years ago in 1924. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Missed out on tickets for Wimbledon 2024? Time to focus on getting the highly sought-after tickets through the Ballot in 2025. Here’s what you need to know about opening dates, results and prices.

Unless you’re made of money, tickets to Wimbledon can be incredibly difficult to get your hands on. But in the spirit of fairness one hundred years ago, in 1924, the tournament began the Wimbledon Ballot.

The Public Ballot is essentially a lottery for the public to have the opportunity to purchase seats across Centre Court and Courts 1-3 during the tournament.

Even though you won’t have any say in what date, what time or what match you’ll be offered to see, thousands upon thousands enter the ballot every year in the hopes of seeing their favourite players hit the courts to win the prize money.

From Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to Coco Gauff, Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie, whoever you want the opportunity to see, here’s the information you need to enter the 2025 Wimbledon Ballot from opening dates and results to prices.

The Ballot is supposed to be the fairest way of obtaining tickets to Wimbledon
The Ballot is supposed to be the fairest way of obtaining tickets to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

When does the Wimbledon Ballot open? When are the Wimbledon 2025 Ballot Dates?

The official Wimbledon Ballot dates for 2025 aren’t yet open but we can speculate based on the previous year's dates.

For Wimbledon 2024, the Public Ballot was open for 15 days between the 26th of September to the 10th of October, so in 2025 we can predict it will be around those dates.

It’s important for punters to remember that all applications will be accepted equally during this time, there is no advantage to applying at the start of the application period.

The Wimbledon 2024 Public Ballot was open for 15 days
The Wimbledon 2024 Public Ballot was open for 15 days. Picture: Getty

When are the Wimbledon Ballot 2025 results?

Once again, no official dates have been released for the 2025 Public Ballot, however, for those lucky fans who won a chance to buy tickets to Wimbledon 2024, they were notified in November 2023.

That means if you enter Wimbledon 2025, you’ll probably be hearing back around November 2024.

Successful applicants have the chance to purchase up to two tickets to the game selected for them, however, the applicant must be one of the attendees.

In 2024 ticket prices have ranged from £50 to £275 quid
In 2024 ticket prices have ranged from £50 to £275 quid. Picture: Getty

How much does it cost to enter the Wimbledon Ballot?

No prices have been released for any of the matches for Wimbledon 2025, but in 2024 the ticket prices have ranged from £50 to £275 quid depending on whether you’ve been allocated a No. 3 court ticket or you hit the jackpot with the Men’s or Women’s final.

If you have been selected through the Public Ballot then you’ll be notified and have 14 days to purchase the tickets selected for you.

There is no obligation to buy them, if you decide not to, they’ll be added to the second round of Ballot drawers for another individual to buy.

