Who is Barbora Krejcikova? Wimbledon finalist's age, net worth, family and bond with Jana Novotna explained

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024 women's finalist Barbora Krejcikova from her height to her previous wins and incredible net worth.

Barbora Krejcikova, 28, is set to take on Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon 2024 Ladies' Single Finals on Saturday, 13th July, in a bid to walk away with the trophy and impressive cash prize.

The Czech professional tennis player told the press how she was feeling "great and super proud" following her semi-final win and ahead of the ultimate showdown.

The Wimbledon finalist, who paid tribute to her late mentor Jana Novotna after her semi-final win, said she "expects the final to be difficult," adding: "I expect a lot of fighting from both sides.”

But who is Barbora Krejcikova? How old is she, what is her net worth and what titles does she hold? Here's everything you need to know.

Barbora Krejcikova will play in the Ladies' Single Final at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova is a 28-year-old Czech professional tennis player currently competing at Wimbledon 2024, recently through the Ladies' Singles Final.

She was born on 18th December 1995 and started playing tennis when she was just six-years-old. Barbora wasted no time perfecting her talents, and ended up ranking junior world No. 3 in October 2013.

Since then, Barbora has seen huge successes in her tennis career, reaching a ranking of No.1 in doubles 2018 and No.2 in Singles in 2022.

Barbora has won seven WTA singles titles, eighteen doubles titles, and three mixed doubles titles.

Barbora Krejcikova has won playing Doubles at Wimbledon twice; in 2016 and 2017. Picture: Getty

Has Barbora Krejcikova won Wimbledon before?

Barbora Krejcikova won the Grand Slam for Doubles at Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017.

She has never, however, won the Grand Slam in Singles while competing at Wimbledon.

How did Barbora Krejcikova know Jana Novotna?

Barbora Krejcikova paid tribute to her late mentor and Wimbledon Champion of 1988 Jana Novotna when she won the semi-finals against Elena Rybakina.

The tennis pro was emotional as she spoke about Jana, who died of ovarian cancer in 2017 at the age of just 49-years-old.

"I just miss her very much, I miss her so much," Barbora said as she celebrated her win: "Definitely I remember thinking about Jana a lot. I have so many beautiful memories and when I step on the court here, I am fighting for every ball and I am sure that is what she would want me to do."

How tall is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova is 1.78m tall, or 5feet and 8inches.

What is Barbora Krejcikova's net worth?

Barbora Krejcikova has an estimated net worth of $8-10million thanks to her tennis wins and sponsorship deals.

Throughout her career, Barbora has won a total of $11,808,358million competing in tennis tournaments and championships.

Thought her career, Barbora has worked with brands such as Head, Fila, Nutridata, Nutripro, Kine-MAX, Fyzioterapie, Jakub Veskrna, Enervit, and CEP.

Barbora Krejcikov won the French Open in 2021. Picture: Getty

Is Barbora Krejcikova married and does she have any children?

While remaining focused on her game, Barbora Krejcikova has kept much of her private life away from the eyes of the public.

Barbora is not married and does not have any children, however, it is unknown what her current relationship status is.