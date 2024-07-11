What time is the Women's Wimbledon final?

The Women's Singles Wimbledon final has been announced. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When is the Ladies' Wimbledon final?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Wimbledon Women's Singles Final is gearing up and we can't wait to watch two tennis greats battle to take home the impressive trophy and prize money.

Last year saw Marketa Vondrousova take the win, however after her elimination, there will be a new Wimbledon Ladies' winner in 2024. Previous tennis legens who have taken the crown include Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and Martina Navratilova.

While we've seen favourites like Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff exit the competition early, it's all still to play for as either Donna Vekić, Jasmine Paolini, Barbora Krejčíková or Elena Rybakina will be crowned Ladies' Singles champion.

When is the Women's Wimbledon final? Here is everything you need to know about the Ladies' Singles match.

Marketa Vondrousova won Wimbledon last year. Picture: Getty

What time is the Women's Wimbledon final?

It has not been revealed what time the Women's Singles Wimbledon final will start on Saturday the 13th of July, however last year's match began at 2pm, so we expect the 2024 game to commence around the same time.

Due to wet weather causing game disruption, the Ladies' Singles won't be the only game played on Saturday, as the Gentleman's Doubles and Ladies' Doubles will be held on the same day.

Serena Williams has won Wimbledon numerous times. Picture: Getty

A statement from Tournament Director read: "Due to the persistent wet weather across the past eight days of play, we have not yet managed to complete all first round Mixed Doubles matches.

"The Scheduling Committee has determined that it is no longer possible to play the Mixed Doubles Final on Thursday and has therefore made the decision to revise the Finals Schedule.

"This gives us the maximum flexibility to complete The Championships on time and to play all of the respective finals on Centre Court."

Emma Raducanu lost her Wimbledon games. Picture: Getty

While the Ladies' Singles final shouldn't be affected, it means that we can expect a bumper weekend of even more tennis.

Sunday will see the Gentleman's Singles and Mixed Doubles contest take place, where we can witness the 2024 winners as they clinch victory.