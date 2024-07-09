What is the weather forecast for Wimbledon today? Met Office reveals latest conditions

9 July 2024, 12:17

Wimbledon 2024 has been disrupted with rain throughout the tournament
Wimbledon 2024 has been disrupted with rain throughout the tournament. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Will rain disrupt Wimbledon tennis once more today? Here's the latest weather forecast including the latest conditions and temperatures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2024 is well under way in London with top players from all around the world including Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart and Andy Murray all competing for a victory title.

However, in true British style, the UK summer weather this July has come to let players as well as visitors down as rain continues to wash out the outside courts and even put a dampener on those attending - so what is the weather forecast for Wimbledon tennis today?

With no heatwave on the horizon just yet, and temperatures being much colder this month than we're used to, here's what the Met Office has to say about the conditions over the tennis tournament today.

Here's everything you need to know including order of play today and what happens at Wimbledon when it rains.

Wimbledon's outside courts have had audiences reach for their umbrellas this tournament
Wimbledon's outside courts have had audiences reach for their umbrellas this tournament. Picture: Getty

What is the weather forecast for Wimbledon today?

With play beginning at 11am on the outside courts, rain will hinder the start of play but is expected to ease off by midday with the Met Office saying there's a 10% chance of precipitation at this time.

The wet weather is due to hold off until 3pm, when the chances of a light drizzle increase by 50%. This goes up to 90% by 5pm.

The conditions remain cloudy throughout the day with temperatures a cool 20degrees.

The Met Office said: "Cloud and outbreaks of rain will erratically clear northwards during the morning, with brighter skies following. Heavy and thundery showers breaking out in the afternoon. An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms may clip Kent and Sussex. Warm and humid. Maximum temperature 20 °C."

Wimbledon's Centre Court now has a rain cover to tackle the ongoing UK weather problems
Wimbledon's Centre Court now has a rain cover to tackle the ongoing UK weather problems. Picture: Getty

What is the order of play today at Wimbledon?

Playing on the Centre Court are the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter finals. The matches are:

  • L.Sun (NZL) Vs D.Vekic (CRO)
  • C. Alcaraz (ESP) Vs T.Paul (USA)

On the No.2 court, which is most likely to be affected by the poor weather are the Gentlemen's Doubles and the beginning of the Mixed Doubles.

Court 3 will also be subject to weather changes which features the Ladies' and Gentlemen's Wheelchair singles.

Elsewhere the first rounds of the Mixed Doubles continue with the Ladies' Doubles third round beginning on court 12. There are also junior matches taking place.

Does Wimbledon get canceled if it's raining?

Luckily, the Centre Court and Court 1 won't see any disruption to the tennis schedule as they have roofs that can be opened and closed.

However, play on outside courts will be paused if it rains, with umpires stopping the game as the point finishes. The net will need to be brought in and the court will quickly be covered. Play will resume when conditions improve.

