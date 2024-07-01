Weather forecast for July 2024 revealed as heatwave beckons

1 July 2024, 12:28

The July weather forecast is predicting warm temperatures
By Hope Wilson

The UK Met Office weather forecast for July has been revealed and we could see another heatwave very soon.

The heatwave may have ended, but after a relatively chilly June we're waiting for the July temperatures to spike and bring us some scorching sunshine.

There are rumours of a Mediterranean airstream bringing highs of 30C to the UK later this month, as Netweather have predicted that we could see another heatwave by the 14th of July, resulting in sizzling temperatures across the country.

After the latter half of June saw an excessive heart warning issued, could we see the same in July? Or will rain and wind be on the agenda instead?

Here is the weather forecast for July 2024 and whether there is going to be another heatwave soon.

The July forecast has been revealed
Weather forecast for July 2024

Monday 1st July– Friday 5th July

According to the Met Office, the first week of July should be a cooler week with some sunshine and rain seen across the country.

Towards the end of the week blustery showers are set to begin with temperatures staying cooler as we enter July.

People are hoping for warmer weather in July
Saturday 6th July- Sunday 14th July

The Met Office long-range forecast for the 6th of July until the 14th of July reads: "This period is likely to see a continuation of the changeable conditions, with occasional bands of rain moving in from the west or northwest.

"There will be a good deal of dry, warm, and settled weather in between frontal systems, with the best conditions most likely in the south and east where winds will be lighter. In contrast, further north and west, it will generally be breezier, and any rain that does occur will be heaviest over the hills.

"Cloud cover will vary, with cloudier weather expected in the north and west, while clearer skies are likely in the south and east. Temperatures will be around or a little below average for the time of year, but on sunnier days with lighter winds, it will still feel warm."

July may see a heatwave
Monday 15th July– Monday 29th July

It looks like things will heat up in the latter half of July, with the Met Office predicting: "On balance, it may be rather changeable at first, with periods of unsettled and cloudy, wet weather mixed with spells of dry and fine weather. The west is likely to see the wettest conditions, while the east will tend to be drier.

"By mid month there is a signal for more settled conditions to develop, so more in the way of dry weather, although still with a risk of some rain / showers at times. Temperatures close to average at first, but with a greater chance of warmer than average conditions later in the period."

