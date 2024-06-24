UK heatwave – Brits set to be hit with a 29C heatwave today until the end of June

24 June 2024, 10:31

Central and Southern Europe will be hit with a heatwave over the last two weeks of June
Central and Southern Europe will be hit with a heatwave over the last two weeks of June. Picture: Getty

The sun finally emerged over the weekend and it has no plans on going anywhere as a 29C heatwave blast is coming to settle over the UK from Monday the 24th of June.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Those of you who were hoping to work on a tan sooner rather than later are in for a treat, which you may have guessed from the rising temperatures over the last weekend.

Not just one major heatwave has been forecast for this summer, in fact, we've been told to expect up to three over the next season.

The United Kingdom’s weather map will be looking devilishly hot, with huge parts of the map lit up red as a 29C heatwave descends across the country as of today, the 24th of June.

With the heat will come the humidity, especially in the last week of June as temperatures will comfortably remain in the mid to high 20s specifically in Central and Southern England.

Temperatures are set to reach 29C
Temperatures are set to reach 29C. Picture: Getty

If you’re a Londoner you know that the rules work slightly differently in the high-density city and temperatures for you will possibly see multiple 29C-30C over the last two weeks of June.

Officials have warned the public to be prepared and you know what that means. Sticky sweaty tube rides to and from work and drinking lots and lots of water.

An official 'yellow' heatwave warning has been issued by the Met Office, and the public has been told to brace themselves for some scorching heat. The temperatures could reach dangerous levels for vulnerable individuals.

They’ve stated that the heat will be "unlikely to impact most people", however, those who have serious or multiple health conditions or who are on certain medications may find the next few weeks very uncomfortable and should be given extra attention.

Rain is expected to return at the beginning of July
Rain is expected to return at the beginning of July. Picture: Getty

Whilst central and Southern England will be hit the hardest, most regions from the 24th of June will certainly feel the heat whilst the North East will remain relatively temperate.

Whilst a ‘yellow warning’ sounds dramatic, it’s the second lowest tier on UKHSA’s scale so don’t be afraid to enjoy the sunshine too because this is still the UK and the rain fully intends to return.

The Met Office forecasts "some showers or longer periods of rain" after June 27 when they expect the heatwave to pass with "potentially some thunderstorms" in our future.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Anne is currently in hospital

Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after horse accident

Royals

Family sues NASA after Florida home is hit by debris from space station

UK & World

Rishi Sunak says he is not being investigated in betting scandal probe

UK & World

South Korea: Explosion sparks lithium battery factory fire, killing 22 people

UK & World

Euro 2024: Key player back in training as England prepare for final group match

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Rob Brydon has revealed she hasn't sen Gavin and Stacey script

Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon reveals he still hasn't seen script for Christmas episode

Showbiz

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

Can you walk your dog in a heatwave and what are symptoms of heatstroke?

Lifestyle

Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured co-star boyfriend

TV & Movies

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in a heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin

Showbiz

Love Island 2024 has gotten a whole new villa

Where Love Island filmed? All the location details revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered

Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Wil Anderson has entered the villa looking for his next girlfriend

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Wil Anderson? Age, job, height and famous brother revealed

TV & Movies

As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals.

Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

Lifestyle

June 22 celebrates the Windrush Generation

What is Windrush Day, when is it marked and who are the Windrush generation?

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill

What is the major lunar standstill 2024, when does it happen and how can I watch it?

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed

Showbiz

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed

Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

Showbiz