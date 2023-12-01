When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Do dogs feel the cold, when is it too cold to walk your dog and how do you keep them safe and warm?

The UK is currently experiencing freezing temperatures, with the Met Office issuing a warning for ice and snow in some areas across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

With the drop in temperatures, dog owners may not look forward to walking their furry friend as much as usual - and your pet might not be too about it excited either.

But do dogs really feel the cold, what breeds are more susceptible to the low temperatures and when is it too cold to walk your dog?

As these questions from pet owners begin to spike, we're bringing you everything you need to know about keeping your dogs safe and happy in the winter months.

Dogs will feel the cold, but depending on their breed and coat length, the severity will differ. Picture: Getty

Do dogs feel the cold?

Just like humans, dogs are at risk of hyperthermia and frostbite when the temperature drops.

This can happen to any dog - even if they have a thick and long coat – but canines with single coats like Greyhounds, Fox Terriers and Dalmations will feel the cold more.

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

You can still walk your dog in cold conditions and even snow, but it is important to be mindful of how your individual pet deals with plummeting temperatures.

Small or medium-sized dogs will feel the cold more and are at risk of developing frostbite or hypothermia when it is around -4C.

Meanwhile, larger dogs with thicker coats will be more tolerable to temperatures of -9C and above.

While small or medium-sized dogs are at risk of developing frostbite or hypothermia when it is around -4C, for larger dogs with thicker coats it is -9C. Picture: Getty

There are somethings you can do in order to keep your dog happy and healthy even during and after a walk in the cold.

You should trim the fur around your dog's paws before a walk to stop ice balls building up in this area and wipe your pet's paws when they get home. If they are very sensitive to the cold, you can put a dog coat on them.

You should avoid frozen ponds and lakes and remember to keep their leads on while around water as they are at risk of falling through the ice.

It is also important to know that if your dog has arthritis, the cold weather will affect them more and that signs of discomfort in the pet should be followed up with a vet appointment.

If you decide it is too cold for your dog to go out for a walk, it is important that you entertain them inside and give them an outlet for the energy they would usually use up on a walk.

How to keep your dog warm in winter

There are a number of things you can do to keep you dog warm in the winter:

Don't leave your dog outside alone

If you have a short-coated breed of dog, you may want to invest in a coat to help keep them warm

Remember that while other breeds may not feel the cold as much, each dog will be different and their tolerance to the weather will vary

Be mindful that older dogs may feel the cold more

If your dog is lifting their paws, whining or stopping while out on walks their feet could be too cold - you can buy dog booties to help them, but remember it may take them some time to get used to them

If you dog is cold while in the house, try and move their bed to a warmer part of the house and give them thick blankets

