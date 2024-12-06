Maura Higgins shares exciting Pete Wicks relationship update following I'm A Celebrity exit

Maura Higgins admitted she had 'missed' Pete Wicks during her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Alice Dear

Maura Higgins has revealed romantic plans to reunite with Pete Wicks after leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle, as she opens up about their romance.

Maura Higgins, 34, has shared an update on her romance with Pete Wicks after opening up about their relationship in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The Irish Love Island star became the seventh person to be voted off the hit ITV show on Thursday 6 December, and appeared on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on Friday.

Being interviewed from her hotel in Australia, Maura spoke candidly about her romance with former TOWIE and Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks, revealing that she "missed him" while she was in the camp.

Maura also revealed that while she has been supporting him through Strictly, he has been supporting her through I'm A Celebrity.

Maura Higgins told Alison Hammond she could be a bridesmaid at her and Pete Wicks' wedding. Picture: ITV

On the show, Alison told Maura: "I'm very excited about you meeting up with Pete when you're back - we all know it's Pete!" To which Maura jokingly replied: "Didn't take you long to ask that question Alison, did it?!"

She went on to explain: "You do forget about the cameras, and I do like to keep things private, but let's be real, I said it - I can't remember saying it - but I said the words 'I miss him' - and I do miss him."

Trying to lighten the admission, she added: "...like I missed all my friends and family!" to which Dermot joked back: "Too late now!"

Maura Higgins confirmed she and Pete Wicks were 'seeing' each other before she entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Faye Winters / Instagram

Maura even hinted there could be marriage on the cards for her and Pete, telling Alison: "You can be a bridesmaid Alison, ok, for god's sake!"

Going on to talk about when she will reunite with Pete, and being cut-off from the world, Maura added: " I didn't know if he was still in Strictly, and I am so proud of him, he's proud of me, and I can't wait to see him when I get back."