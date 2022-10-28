Maura Higgins ‘nearly died’ after tampon got stuck inside her for three months

Maura Higgins has opened up about getting toxic shock syndrome. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island star Maura Higgins has opened up about getting toxic shock syndrome after a tampon was stuck inside her.

Maura Higgins has revealed she nearly died after having a tampon stuck in her body for three months.

The former Love Island star opened up about falling ill with toxic shock syndrome (TSS) when she appeared on the ITV2 show Shopping with Keith Lemon.

According to the NHS, TSS is a rare but life-threatening condition which is caused by bacteria which can get into the body and release harmful toxins.

Maura Higgins opened up about her TSS experience. Picture: Instagram

It's often associated with tampon use in young women, but it can affect anyone of any age, including men and children, and can be fatal if not treated quickly.

Sharing what happened to her, Maura, 31, explained: "I had a bad experience.

“I'm not a doctor, I don't know much about [toxic shock syndrome], but I know you are not meant to leave a tampon inside for more than, I think it's nine hours, I think that's the max.”

Tampon manufacturers advise the products should only be left in up to eight hours.

But Maura went on to reveal she had a tampon inside her for 'three months' without knowing after forgetting it was here.

Maura Higgins had a tampon stuck in her for three weeks. Picture: Alamy

When the doctor then found it, it was stuck to her cervix, with Maura continuing: "I was so ill. I did not know what was going on.

"There were people that have died from that happening. Young girls might not have noticed, like you go on a night out, what if you got really drunk and forgot, like, these things actually do happen, and people don't speak about it.

"I remember even being in school, I used to get my tampon out the bag, push it up my sleeve and then go to the toilet like that... thinking back, why was I doing that? It's nothing to be ashamed about, that's why I think it's an important topic isn't it?”

Tampon companies warn they should only be worn for eight hours. Picture: Alamy

What is toxic shock syndrome?

According to the NHS website, toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is caused by either staphylococcus or streptococcus bacteria.

Symptoms start suddenly and get worse quickly and include a high temperature, flu-like symptoms, feeling and being sick, diarrhoea and a widespread sunburn-like rash.

It is a medical emergency and it's important to contact your GP, a local out-of-hours service, or NHS 111 as soon as possible if you have a combination of these symptoms.

The NHS recommends you go to your nearest A&E department or call 999 and ask for an ambulance immediately if you have severe symptoms or they are rapidly getting worse.

Find out more about TSS here.