Which Married At First Sight Australia 2024 couples are still together?

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight/@jaydeneynaud.kickboxer

By Hope Wilson

Are any of the MAFS Australia couples still together? Here is everything you need to know about the brides and grooms of 2024.

Married At First Sight Australia has returned to our screens with a brand new cast who have brought plenty of drama and fireworks to the show.

With awkward speeches, cheating scandals, friendship fallouts and allegations of a 'secret pact', season 11 has beaten our expectations of how dramatic dinner parties can be. MAFS Australia experts Mel Schilling, 52, John Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, have been dishing out some much needed advice to the newlyweds, which also happens to include the oldest couple ever.

As the series continues to air in the UK, many viewers have been wondering if any of the pairings have split since filming ended.

Warning this article contains spoilers...

MAFS Australia cast. Picture: Nine

Ellie and Ben- Not together

Married At First Sight Australia couple Ellie Dix, 32, and Ben Walters, 39, are no longer together, after they both voted to leave the experiment following weeks of unease.

Things between the pair got off to a difficult start after Ellie's cousin accusing Ben of not being there for genuine reasons, after the groom spent most of his wedding day talking about his up-and-coming podcast.

As they completed various challenges on the show, tension continued to rise between the pair, culminating in Ben leaving Ellie for 24 hours, only to return with a laundry list of notes about what he didn't like about his wife. As expected, this caused Ellie to break down and eventually led to the end of their relationship.

But things seem to have taken a turn for Ellie as she has been pictured getting very cosy with fellow MAFS Australia contestant Jonathan McCullough, 39.

Ellie and Ben had an interesting time on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lucinda and Timothy- Unknown

Lucinda Light, 43, and Timothy Smith, 51, were one of the first weddings on Married At First Sight Australia 2024, with their less than conventional wedding ceremony causing a stir on social media. Despite the torrential rain and chicken wing activity, Timothy brought tears to viewers eyes on the big day after confessing his recent family tragedy.

After tying the knot Lucinda and Timothy had a rocky start to their marriage. This all began when Timothy confessed that he didn't have any 'sexual chemistry' with his wife upon first meeting her.

Their attraction issues continued to fester on the show, which eventually culminated in Timothy having a sit-down meeting with Lucinda's dad, which saw the father give his son-in-law a good talking to. Since then Timothy has started to let his walls down and the pair have grown closer.

It is currently unknown if Lucinda and Timothy are still together however the bride has hinted that the couple are currently in a relationship.

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light were wed on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Jack and Tori- Unknown

One of the most controversial couples in season eleven of MAFS Australia is Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27.

The pair didn't have the greatest of starts to their marriage after Jack admitted that he wasn't attracted to his new wife.

During the first dinner party Jack came under fire after it was revealed he apparently had a 'secret girlfriend', which he denied.

Feelings towards Jack became even more tricky when he made enemies with practically every member of the cast after telling Jonathan to 'put a muzzle' on his wife, after she questioned his behaviour towards Tori. After calling his fellow participants 'whales' and allegedly grabbing Sara's bottom, Jack certainly isn't this year's fan favourite.

It is currently unclear whether Jack and Tori are still in a relationship, however the pair did recently give an interview to Woman's Day Magazine where Tori revealed her husband would "be a great dad".

Jack and Tori had a rough start on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Andrea and Richard- Unknown

As Married At First Sight Australia's oldest ever couple, Richard Sauerman, 62, and Andrea Thompson, 51, quickly became the show's sweethearts.

After sealing the deal on their honeymoon, Richard and Andrea's relationship continued to bloom throughout the experiment.

However things took a turn mid-way through the season after Andrea revealed she felt 'disrespected' by Richard after he disclosed intimate details about their marriage in a commitment ceremony. The pair had a breakthrough where they discussed their feelings and decided to move on from the situation.

It isn't clear if Richard and Andrea are still together, however they have been pictured on a date since leaving the experiment.

Richard and Andrea were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Jayden and Eden- Unknown

MAFS Australia saw a family connection enter the experiment when Mitch Eynaud's brother Jayden Eynaud, 26, married Eden Harper, 28, on the show.

The newlywed's spark was clear to see, however the two went through a rough patch when Jayden made a shocking confession to Eden regarding his ex-girlfriend. The pair decided to move on from this and whilst relations between Jayden and Eden were positive, the same can't be said for their relationships with their other cast mates.

Jayden saw conflict with fellow groom Timothy who came out the claim that the pair's connection was 'fake'. Eden's husband hit back at these accusations telling Daily Mail Australia: "I don't know where these claims have come from, but that's a load of c***. What you see on TV with me and Eden is exactly what you get." Eden also saw herself at the centre of a cheating scandal which led to a massive fallout between Sara and Tim.

It isn't known if Jayden and Eden are still married, however the pair often post about each other on social media, so could this mean things between them are still rosy?

Jayden on his wedding day on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Collins and Natalie- Not together

One of the strangest couples on Married At First Sight Australia season eleven was Collins Christian, 28, and Natalie Parham. 32.

After the world's most awkward honeymoon, it was clear from the start that Collins and Natalie weren't going to last and the pair left the experiment shortly after.

Since leaving the show, Natalie has been seen getting close with fellow MAFS Australia groom Ash Galati, 33.

Natalie and Collins wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lauren and Jonathan- Not together

After arriving an hour late to her wedding, Lauren Dunn, 32, certainly made an impression on her husband Jonathan McCullough, 32.

Things haven't gone swimmingly for the two after Lauren said Jono was 'too nice' to her and the couple were having trouble connecting sexually.

Whilst they haven't come out and said they aren't together, it's pretty clear Lauren and Jonathan are no longer in a relationship after the groom was pictured kissing MAFS bride Ellie.

Jonathan and Lauren met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Sara and Tim- Unknown

The first couple to marry on MAFS Australia was 29-year-old Sara Mesa and 31-year-old Tim Calwell.

Despite having a massive honeymoon argument and Sara cancelling three of their dates back to back, the couple appeared to be working their issues.

But things looked like they were over between Sara and Tim when Eden revealed that the bride had met up with her ex-boyfriends whilst married to TIm. This caused the dinner party to become explosive, with Sara screaming at her fellow cast mates.

It is currently unclear whether Sara and Tim are still in a relationship, but fans won't have long to wait until the show finishes to find out.

Sara and Tim are involved in a cheating scandal on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Cassandra and Tristan- Unknown

Tristan Black, 30, and Cassandra Allen, 29, had one of the sweetest weddings on MAFS Australia after Cass's dad stole the show with his emotional speech.

After opening up about his extreme weight loss, Tristan has been open about his confidence issues which had hindered his connections in the past.

With their lack of romantic connection growing, Tristan voted to leave the experiment during one tense commitment ceremony, leaving Cassandra devastated.

The two decided to remain in the experiment and work on their marriage, however it is currently unknown whether they are still together.