MAFS Australia's Jack breaks silence following controversial 'muzzle your woman' comments

MAFS Australia contestants Jack and Lauren got into a screaming match. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia's Jack and Lauren engaged in a war of words during last night's episode.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jack Dunkley, 34, has spoken out following his controversial comments the show.

Last night viewers watched as Jack told Jonathan McCullough, 39, to 'muzzle your woman', after Jono's wife Lauren Dunn, 32, confronted Jack on his behaviour towards his partner Tori Adams, 27.

The shocking statement led to outrage at the dinner table with many of the cast jumping to Lauren's defence, however some of the men were notably silent.

Since the episode aired, Jack has broken his silence to reveal why he made the contentious comments and how he really felt after making them.

MAFS Australia groom Jack has faced backlash online following his outburst. Picture: Nine

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Jack said: "I was disgusted obviously, at that point in time I was a bit of a broken man and everyone has breaking point. To Lauren's credit she kept on baiting and she got me there."

However the groom did express regret at his comments, stating: "The first thought I had was, 'What are my parents gonna think? What are my sisters gonna think?' I was pretty ashamed."

However it seems that he and Lauren have since patched things up, with Jack claiming:

"I did walk back into the Dinner Party and apologised to Lauren. I said to her, 'I'm happy to go to battle with you, you're a big player here so happy to do battle and I apologise for that comment.

"Lauren accepted my apology and we hugged it out."

The MAFS Australia experts were shocked by Jack's comments. Picture: Nine

The 34-year-old has had a tumultuous time on MAFS so far, as he and Tori have faced plenty of hurdles in their relationship.

In one of the most cringeworthy moments on the show, Jack asked his wife to 'convince' him that she's the 'hottest' in the experiment. This awkward exchange came during the photo ranking challenge which saw Jack eventually rate Tori the 'best looking' bride.

This comment led to Jack being branded the 'worst kind of human' after fans slammed his behaviour.

Jack and Tori are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their opinions on Jack, with many taking issue with his attitude.

One user wrote: "Jack makes me feel physically sick. The way he talks about people, specifically women is disgusting. He talks about them like objects rather than actual human beings. #MAFSAU."

Another stated: "Convince your husband you're the hottest? Jack you are fully the worst kind of human."

With a third stating: "Unsure what’s worse Jack asking Tori to say why she’s the hottest or her actually answering."

