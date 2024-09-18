Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram/@n4thancamp8ell/@lacemartin_

By Hope Wilson

Are Nathan and Lacey from Married At First Sight UK still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight couple Nathan Campbell, 24, and Lacey Martin, 27, didn't get off to the greatest of starts when the groom mistook her twin for his bride!

But the couple decided to give the experiment a go and headed off on a stunning honeymoon together. With the help of dating experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling, viewers are hoping the pair can make their marriage work.

But while the series continues to air and more of the cast tie the knot, lots of us have been keen to know where Lacey and Nathan stand today and whether their marriage is still intact.

Are MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Lacey and Nathan got married on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK's Lacey and Nathan still together?

It is currently unknown if Lacey and Nathan from Married At First Sight UK are still together. As per the rules of the show, the couple are not allowed to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes on the show have aired.

However it looks like things might not be rosy for Lacey and Nathan as the groom does not follow his wife on Instagram, despite Lacey following him.

Lacey and Nathan are looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Lacey and Nathan's relationship timeline

Wedding Day

Things got off to a rocky start between the pair when Nathan mistook Lacey's sister Paige for his bride.

Upon walking down the aisle, Nathan seemed delighted with Paige turned up, however his hopes were dashed when she sat down, revealing herself to be a guest rather than a bride.

Shortly after, Lacey made her way into the room and locked eyes with her groom. When asking whether she was his type Nathan hesitated, which raised some red flags for Lacey.