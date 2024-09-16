Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms. Picture: Instagram/@n4thancamp8ell/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about MAFS UK's Nathan from his age to his job, where he's from, his tattoos and his Instagram.

Married At First Sight UK groom Nathan Campbell is hoping to find the wife of his dreams by appearing on series nine of the show.

After walking down the aisle, Nathan will be looking to relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to help him navigate newlywed life with his partner.

But as we get to know the cast more, many viewers have turned their attention to Nathan and are keen to learn more about the MAFS UK star.

How old is MAFS UK's Nathan, what is his job, where is he from, what are his tattoos and does he have Instagram?

Nathan is hoping to find love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Nathan from MAFS UK?

MAFS UK cast member Nathan is 24-years-old. Despite his young age, the groom is ready to find his perfect partner and believes the experiment is the best way to find one.

Speaking prior to taking part in Married At First Sight, Nathan said: "The reason I’m doing this is because you don’t want to wake up at 50 thinking ‘Oh what if I done that?’

"If it doesn’t work out, I’ve had loads of fun. If it doesn’t work out then that’s mint."

Nathan is hoping to find his ideal partner on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@n4thancamp8ell

Where is MAFS UK groom Nathan from?

Nathan is from Somerset and is a big fan of the great outdoors.

When asked to describe his ideal date, the groom stated: "My perfect date is doing something really fun. I like doing something really active, whether it’s like bowling, golf or anything like that."

What is MAFS UK Nathan's job?

The MAFS UK star is a manufacturing engineer.

Speaking about what might get him into trouble with his new wife, Nathan said: "Something I do that my partner might not like is my filter’s a little bit different. And I might say something that’s gonna put my foot in it. It just depends whether she can let it go over her head or not."

Meet MAFS UK's Nathan here:

Meet MAFS UK 2024 groom Nathan

What are Nathan's tattoos?

Viewers may have noticed that Nathan has quite a few tattoos. Some of his larger ones include a swallow and anchor on one of his arms, as well as a ball and chain, star, tiger and flower tattoo on his other arm.

He also sports the word 'loyalty' on his neck, as well as an image of a lobster.

What is Nathan from MAFS UK's Instagram?

Fans can follow Nathan on Instagram @n4thancamp8ell where he often shares images of his nights out with friends and sweet photos of family.