Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

29 September 2023, 16:03

Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day

By Hope Wilson

How old is Mel Schilling, who is her husband and how many children does she have? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling has become a firm favourite on the show ever since she joined in 2021.

Known for keeping calm under pressure, Mel began her MAFS career as an expert on Married At First Sight Australia. Two years ago she flew halfway across the world to join the Married At First Sight UK team and hasn't looked back.

The relationship guru has continued to appear on both versions of MAFS, with her UK counterparts Paul Carrick Brunson and Charlene Douglas completing the group of experts.

How old is Mel Schilling, who is her husband and does she have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

Mel Schilling has been part of Married At First Sight UK since 2021
Mel Schilling has been part of Married At First Sight UK since 2021. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

How old is Mel Schilling?

Mel Schilling is 51-years-old.

She was born in 1972 in Australia.

Mel Schilling is originally from Australia
Mel Schilling is originally from Australia. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

Who is Mel Schilling's husband?

Mel Schilling is married to Gareth Brisbane.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, but have been together for around 12 years after meeting on a dating website.

Mel Schilling often posts pictures with her husband Gareth Brisbane
Mel Schilling often posts pictures with her husband Gareth Brisbane. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

Who are Mel Schilling's children?

Mel Schilling has an eight-year-old daughter called Maddie.

The love guru will often post sweet pictures of her family on Instagram.

Mel Schilling has a close relationship with her daughter Maddie
Mel Schilling has a close relationship with her daughter Maddie. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

Mel has been open in the past about her struggles to conceive and has bravely spoken about the journey she and her husband went through to have their daughter.

In an interview with OK! Mel spoke about her heartbreaking miscarriage before Maddie was born.

She said: "I got pregnant when I was 40 and had a miscarriage and that really changed things. That was a real eye-opener and just made me realise how much I wanted a child. Both of us did."

Mel and Gareth later went through IVF to have their daughter.

