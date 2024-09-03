MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships

Some MAFS UK couples are still in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@mafs_owenandmichelle/@tayahvictoria/@zoeclifton

By Hope Wilson

Here is every Married At First Sight UK couple who are still together.

Married At First Sight UK is set to return to our screens very soon with some brand new brides and grooms hoping to find their perfect partner.

Dating experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be on hand to give out advice to the newlyweds as they navigate their way through married life. While we've seen a sneak peak at the 2024 cast, many of us have started to wonder whether any of the couples from previous seasons are currently in a relationship.

After eight series (and a ninth of the way) there have been 47 matches on the show. But with plenty of couple swapping and drama after the show ends, are any of the pairings still married?

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here is everything we know.

MAFS UK is coming back in 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Which Married At First Sight UK couples are still together?

Paul Liba and Tasha Jay

Paul Liba and Tasha Jay met on series eight of MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay

Last year's couple Paul Liba and Tasha Jay are still in a relationship despite going through their ups and downs on Married At First Sight UK.

After the pair chose to remain together during their final vows, the couple have gone from strength to strength and regularly share images of each other online.

Earlier this year Tasha and Paul revealed they would be moving in together, with the bride telling Grazia: "Paul's gonna move up north, he's gonna be a northerner."

Paul added: "I'm used to moving about in life so I'm looking forward to it. But up north, that's the first time for me. I don't know how I feel about it - the accents!"

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor are still together. Picture: Instagram/@mattpilmoor

Despite not being paired together and appearing on the show at different times, Matt and Shona have proved the haters wrong and remained together after meeting on series eight of MAFS UK.

Shona was originally partnered with Brad Skelly, however the couple were removed from the show after the experts questioned their connection.

After this Matt and his wife Adrienne Naylor entered the experiment, however they split shortly after final vows and Matt embarked on a relationship with Shona.

While their connection caused a stir on the show, Matt and Shona have continued their relationship on the outside world and often share couple updates online.

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson met on the 2021 series of MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@Zoe Clifton

As the first lesbian couple to appear on MAFS UK in 2022, Zoe and Jenna are a part of Married At First Sight history.

Now it looks like the experts knew what they were doing putting these two together as they are still in relationship two years later.

The pair announced their engagement in June of this year, with Jenna posting: "We’ve been keeping a little secret..

"A week ago the absolute love of my life asked me to marry her 🥹 from me being a little slow on the uptake, thinking Zoe had just gone a little overboard for date night to Bobo setting himself on fire 😬 it was perfect and chaotic and just very “us”

"Not to be cliché but I genuinely didn’t think that this type of love actually existed, to have someone who loves you, cares and respects you as much as you do them, is the most incredible feeling.. and now I get to marry my best friend instead of a stranger! 💍

"I guess we have a particular TV show to thank for setting us up on the wildest 1st date ever.. so thank you @e4mafsuk @e4grams

"I adore you @zoeclifton.. We are going to make the cutest little old married lesbian couple ever!!! 🥹💕and what a way to celebrate pride month 🌈"

Tayah McCreith and Adam Aveling

Tayah McCreith and Adam Aveling were part of the MAFS series six cast. Picture: Instagram/@tayahvictoria

As the only couple from the 2021 series to remain together, Tayah and Adam have continued to thrive since taking part in the experiment.

In 2022 the pair announced the birth of their daughter Beau, with the reality TV stars going on to officially wed in December 2023.

Speaking about her wedding to OK! Tayah revealed: "It was such a beautiful day, everything went so amazingly well.

"But I think because I held it together during the day, it all hit me later on and I got quite emotional."

Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins

Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins took part in MAFS UK in 2020. Picture: Instagram/mafs_owenandmichelle

After meeting in series five in 2020, Michelle and Owen decided to continue their relationship on the outside world.

The duo have since legally married and welcomed their first child together in December 2023.

Sharing their exciting news on social media the pair wrote: "The best Christmas gift in the world 🎁 so overwhelmed with messages and kindness from everyone, thank you all so much 🥰"