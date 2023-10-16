Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@mattpilmoor/@adriennenaylor/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Are Adrienne and Matt still married? Here's everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight have some more late arrivals joining the experiment who are expect to cause lots of drama.

The newest couple is 27-year-old Adrienne and 29-year-old Matt who tie the knot in a fairytale wedding, with sparks flying between the two.

With the help of MAFS experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, will the couple be able to make it to the end of the experiment? Or is their relationship too good to be true?

Are Adrienne and Matt still together? Here is what we know so far.

Adrienne and Matt are one of the late arrivals on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married At First Sight's Adrienne and Matt still together?

It is currently unclear whether Adrienne and Matt are still together.

As per the rules of MAFS, the couples are not able to confirm or deny whether they are still in a relationship with their partner until their final episodes have aired.

Adrienne and Matt currently do not follow each other on Instagram, so could this signal things are not well between the two?

Adrienne and Matt are looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

What has Married At First Sight's Adrienne said about Matt?

Speaking about her new husband, Adrienne told Heart: "I was personally shocked as you kind of have this expectation, in previous series where the experts will give you something that you've not asked for or give you the opposite of your type, and you kind of have that niggling thought that I'm going to get down there and it's going to be completely not who I expected.

"I was personally, my wedding day was unbelievable and I felt like when I was matched with Matt we weren't strangers from the offset."

What has Married At First Sight's Matt said about Adrienne?

When asked about his time on the series, Matt said: "You get put with someone you've never met in your life through the trust of three experts and then you could potentially spend the rest of your life with that someone.

"I just thought taking that opportunity would be amazing."

"I've not had much luck with finding that special someone so I was all up for this. It was a good experience."

