Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

26 September 2023, 16:03

MAFS tease explosive honeymoon episode

By Hope Wilson

Are Tasha and Paul still married? Here's everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight couple Tasha, 25, and Paul, 26, tied the knot last week in a beautiful ceremony which saw the pair connect immediately.

At the wedding Tasha bonded with Paul's mother, who quickly gave her daughter-in-law her seal of approval.

The cute couple share a similar outlook on life, and going into their honeymoon Paul and Tasha look like they are perfectly matched.

Are Paul and Tasha still together? Here is what we know so far.

Tasha and Paul connected immediately on Married At First Sight
Tasha and Paul connected immediately on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Are Married At First Sight Tasha and Paul still together?

It is currently unknown if Tasha and Paul are still together.

As per the rules of MAFS, neither Tasha nor Paul can disclose their relationship status until after their final episodes have aired.

The couple currently follow each other on Instagram, so this may indicate that they are on good terms.

Tasha and Paul got married on Married At First Sight
Tasha and Paul got married on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Tasha said about Paul?

Tasha posted a heartwarming Instagram picture of herself and Paul on their wedding day, with the caption:

"And there you have it I MARRIED A STRANGER!!! Everyone say hello to my husband @libapaul96. I genuinely had the most amazing day of my life I am so happy 🤍"

What has Married At First Sight Paul said about Tasha?

After their wedding episode aired Paul also posted their wedding pictures, captioning the post:

"I still can’t believe it actually happened and I was there !!! 💍⛪️ Thank you to the beautiful bride @itstashajay for saying YES 👰‍♀️

"Thank you for all the love and support I’ve been given 😘 And I can’t wait for you all to see the rest of our crazy journey ❤️"

Read more:

