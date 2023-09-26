Married At First Sight announce new cast members: Meet the grooms and brides
26 September 2023, 00:01
Here's everything you need to know about there new grooms and brides appearing on Married At First Sight.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight is set to welcome a handful of new grooms and brides this week as the show teases more drama to follow.
This week, viewers will watch as JJ, Jordan, Mark, Matt, Sean, Adrienne, Bianca and Erica put their faith in the experts and marry a stranger.
The couples – which are currently unknown - will then jet off on their honeymoons before moving into the accommodation with the other couples, taking part in explosive dinner parties and emotional commitment ceremonies.
- Listen to the MAFS UK: It's Official! The Married At First Sight podcast with Yasmin Evans on Global Player now
Here's everything you need to know about the new brides and grooms:
JJ
Age: 30
From: Essex
Job: Fashion Brand Owner
Jordan
Age: 26
From: Sheffield
Job: Personal Trainer
Mark
Age: 36
From: London
Job: Customer Service Manager
Matt
Age: 29
From: Harrogate
Job: Window Cleaner & Athlete
Sean
Age: 31
From: Durham
Job: Store Manager
Adrienne
Age: 26
From: Cumbria
Job: Project Support Officer
Bianca
Age: 29
From: Buxton
Job: Hair Extension Specialist
Erica
Age: 25
From: Edinburgh
Job: Dance Teacher & Social Media Manager
Read more:
- Married At First Sight Nathanial Valentino: Previous TV roles revealed
- How to apply for Married At First Sight 2024
- Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?