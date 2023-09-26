Married At First Sight announce new cast members: Meet the grooms and brides

Married At First Sight announce new cast members: Meet the grooms and brides. Picture: E4

Here's everything you need to know about there new grooms and brides appearing on Married At First Sight.

Married At First Sight is set to welcome a handful of new grooms and brides this week as the show teases more drama to follow.

This week, viewers will watch as JJ, Jordan, Mark, Matt, Sean, Adrienne, Bianca and Erica put their faith in the experts and marry a stranger.

The couples – which are currently unknown - will then jet off on their honeymoons before moving into the accommodation with the other couples, taking part in explosive dinner parties and emotional commitment ceremonies.

Here's everything you need to know about the new brides and grooms:

JJ

Essex lad JJ is looking to marry the woman of his dreams. Picture: E4

Age: 30

From: Essex

Job: Fashion Brand Owner

Jordan

Personal trainer Jordan is hoping to settle down with his bride. Picture: E4

Age: 26

From: Sheffield

Job: Personal Trainer

Mark

Mark has been unlucky in love for some time now - but is his luck about the turn? Picture: E4

Age: 36

From: London

Job: Customer Service Manager

Matt

Matt is a window cleaner and athlete from Harrogate. Picture: E4

Age: 29

From: Harrogate

Job: Window Cleaner & Athlete

Sean

Is Sean about to get everything he wants on Married At First Sight? Picture: E4

Age: 31

From: Durham

Job: Store Manager

Adrienne

Will Adrienne meet the man of her dreams at the end of the alter? Picture: E4

Age: 26

From: Cumbria

Job: Project Support Officer

Bianca

Bianca will be marrying a stranger as she appears on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Age: 29

From: Buxton

Job: Hair Extension Specialist

Erica

Erica is ready to meet her husband - but will it be love at first sight? Picture: E4

Age: 25

From: Edinburgh

Job: Dance Teacher & Social Media Manager

