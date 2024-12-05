Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis with 11 stone weight loss

5 December 2024, 17:14

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis
Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis. Picture: Instagram - Alison Hammond / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Alison Hammond has spoken candidly about her weight loss, revealing the conversation with her mother that made her take action over her health.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond, 49, has revealed how she reversed her pre-diabetic diagnosis with an impressive 11 stone weight loss journey in a new and candid interview.

The This Morning presenter, who is mum to 19-year-old Aiden, shared how she went from 28 stone to 17 stone, and the emotional conversation she had with her mother that kick-started her transformation.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Alison shared that before her mum died in 2020, she said to her: "If you can, sort out your weight, Alison."

"That really set it in my head," Alison explained: "My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me, so when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening.”

Alison Hammond has reversed her pre-diabetic diagnosis with her weight loss
Alison Hammond has reversed her pre-diabetic diagnosis with her weight loss. Picture: Alison Hammond - Instagram

Following her 11 stone weight loss, however, Alison has been able to reverse the pre-diabetic diagnosis she received from her doctors, by changing her eating and exercising habits.

She revealed to the magazine that the weight loss came from being more careful with sweets and fatty foods, as well as seeing a personal trainer twice a week. Meanwhile, she has also been doing home workouts including weights, walking and stretching.

Alison Hammond says she lost 11 stone by avoiding fatty foods and seeing a personal trainer twice a week
Alison Hammond says she lost 11 stone by avoiding fatty foods and seeing a personal trainer twice a week. Picture: Getty

Alison also spoke about the on-trend topic of weight loss drugs, and explained that while they're not for her right now, she doesn't judge people who do use them.

“I think that, for people who need to use them, they’re a good thing," Alison said: "But for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened. So I haven’t wanted to use them, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t in the future, and I certainly wouldn’t look down on anyone who did.”

Alison Hammond previously said she was 'dying' at her heaviest weight of 28 stone
Alison Hammond previously said she was 'dying' at her heaviest weight of 28 stone. Picture: Getty

This interview comes just months after Alison revealed a proud achievement she had made with her weight loss journey on This Morning.

In September 2024, while talking about plane etiquette, Alison shared that she used to buy herself two plane tickets when travelling, to make sure she and her fellow passengers travelled comfortably.

She added that she would also always bring her own seatbelt extender, as the plane ones would often not fit her. However, she proudly shared to the viewers that this year was the first she didn't need to pack it.

In the same segment of the show, Alison opened up about her health concerns around the time she was 28 stone, explaining: "I was in a situation where I was morbidly obese, I had to lose weight otherwise I was dying... I was dying."

She added: "I mean I'm still big now, people can still see I'm big but now I'm 17 stone rather than being 28 stone."

