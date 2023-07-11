What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Inside This Morning presenter's career and earnings

11 July 2023, 16:46

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress
Alison Hammond has built herself a great net worth after a strong career in TV. Picture: Alamy

Alison Hammond's career has sky rocketed in 2023 as she becomes a main presenter for This Morning and The Great British Bake Off - so how has this changed her net worth? And how much is she paid?

This Morning, The Great British Bake Off and many sponsorship deals has made Alison Hammond one of the most highly sought-after presenters around at the moment.

With her career making big leaps in 2023, the presenter, who found fame on Big Brother in 2002, has built her fan base thanks to her bubbly and down-to-earth personality.

But as she becomes one of the main presenters on This Morning, and is set for her new role on the Great British Bake Off - what is Alison's net worth?

Here's a look inside her career including how much she's paid for This Morning and other earnings.

Alison Hammond wearing black sequins sitting on a grey sofa smiling
Alison Hammond first found fame in 2002 and has continued her TV career ever since. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? And how has she made her earnings?

As of 2023, Alison is said to be worth between £1-4million which is largely due to her TV career.

Her main source of income is her This Morning contract and her job as GBBO co-host will also be lucrative.

Other TV shows she's starred on includes I'm A Celebrity (2010), Strictly Come Dancing (2014) and the Sugar Free Farm. Celebrity Great British Bake Off, Celebrity Masterchef Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Stars In Your Eyes are also part of her reality TV CV.

Elsewhere, she took part in ITV's DNA Journey, hosted backstage footage at the BAFTAs and appeared on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Celebrity Juice.

Alison has even had a movie cameo in Hotel Transylvania 3 and taken part in Christmas pantos which offer generous pay cheques.

The Great British Bake Off isn't her only new TV project either as she also confirmed she will host a brand new BBC dance show called Clear The Dancefloor on the BBC.

Crown Bingo and DFS Furnishings have also been two of her biggest sponsorship deals.

Alison Hammond hosts This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary
Alison Hammond hosts This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

Alison Hammond has uplifting body message for This Morning viewer

How much is Alison Hammond paid for This Morning?

After stepping up and taking a more senior presenting role on This Morning, she is allegedly paid £600,000 a year.

Alison originally joined the This Morning team in 2003 as their showbiz reporter where she famously caused chaos with her fun and hilarious interviews.

In 2020, she was confirmed to take over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes where she presents with Dermot O'Leary.

How did Alison Hammond become famous?

Alison's decision to appear on Big Brother 2002, where she came fourth, has led to her huge success.

Her personality and ways won over many viewers and TV bosses as she signed to This Morning the year after.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Kady McDermott on Love Island with her hand over her mouth in shock and smiling as she partakes in movie night

Love Island: Has Kady McDermott got a boyfriend?

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an ombre bikini in official shot alongside natural picture of her with her hair up

Love Island Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning?

TV & Movies

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations: Prada Caffè and matching tattoos with Nicola Peltz
Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans devastated as Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne quits after 23 years

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Lifestyle

A grandad has been praised for refusing to babysit for free

Grandparents spark debate by refusing to babysit daughter’s newborn for free

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Is there going to be a 40 degree heatwave?

News

A mum has defended a nursery's decision to put up a controversial sign

Mum defends nursery's controversial sign for parents picking up their children

Parenting

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has been on holiday 17 times in two years

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s 17 holidays in two years including the Maldives and Florida

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip

Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl

Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

The most successful Love Island stars revealed

Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

TV & Movies

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Cotswold Omaze house with £35 entry

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Omaze Cotswolds house draw with £35 entry

News

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners