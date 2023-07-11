What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Inside This Morning presenter's career and earnings

Alison Hammond has built herself a great net worth after a strong career in TV. Picture: Alamy

Alison Hammond's career has sky rocketed in 2023 as she becomes a main presenter for This Morning and The Great British Bake Off - so how has this changed her net worth? And how much is she paid?

This Morning, The Great British Bake Off and many sponsorship deals has made Alison Hammond one of the most highly sought-after presenters around at the moment.

With her career making big leaps in 2023, the presenter, who found fame on Big Brother in 2002, has built her fan base thanks to her bubbly and down-to-earth personality.

But as she becomes one of the main presenters on This Morning, and is set for her new role on the Great British Bake Off - what is Alison's net worth?

Here's a look inside her career including how much she's paid for This Morning and other earnings.

Alison Hammond first found fame in 2002 and has continued her TV career ever since. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? And how has she made her earnings?

As of 2023, Alison is said to be worth between £1-4million which is largely due to her TV career.

Her main source of income is her This Morning contract and her job as GBBO co-host will also be lucrative.

Other TV shows she's starred on includes I'm A Celebrity (2010), Strictly Come Dancing (2014) and the Sugar Free Farm. Celebrity Great British Bake Off, Celebrity Masterchef Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Stars In Your Eyes are also part of her reality TV CV.

Elsewhere, she took part in ITV's DNA Journey, hosted backstage footage at the BAFTAs and appeared on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Celebrity Juice.

Alison has even had a movie cameo in Hotel Transylvania 3 and taken part in Christmas pantos which offer generous pay cheques.

The Great British Bake Off isn't her only new TV project either as she also confirmed she will host a brand new BBC dance show called Clear The Dancefloor on the BBC.

Crown Bingo and DFS Furnishings have also been two of her biggest sponsorship deals.

Alison Hammond hosts This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

How much is Alison Hammond paid for This Morning?

After stepping up and taking a more senior presenting role on This Morning, she is allegedly paid £600,000 a year.

Alison originally joined the This Morning team in 2003 as their showbiz reporter where she famously caused chaos with her fun and hilarious interviews.

In 2020, she was confirmed to take over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes where she presents with Dermot O'Leary.

How did Alison Hammond become famous?

Alison's decision to appear on Big Brother 2002, where she came fourth, has led to her huge success.

Her personality and ways won over many viewers and TV bosses as she signed to This Morning the year after.