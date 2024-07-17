Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying
17 July 2024, 16:33
Here's the best bits from the high street and online this summer.
Listen to this article
Dinner at The Ned's Lutyens Grill
Key features:
- Three-course set lunch and dinner menu featuring unlimited 44-day-aged rare breed prime rib, carved table-side from the trolley
- Lutyens Grill is situated in a private wood-panelled dining room on the ground floor of The Ned, once used as the former Bank Manager’s office
- For £100 you’ll also get a choice of starters (½ grilled lobster, oysters, Lutyens steak tartare and more) sides of mash, creamed spinach and red wine jus, and a choice of dessert to finish
Book now: Unlimited Prime Rib, £100 per person
Jimmy Choo Perfume
Key features:
- I Want Choo is a powerful sweet floral woody fragrance that explodes with joy and good humour finished with a seductive twist
- The sensual fragrance is inspired by the atmosphere when friends are getting ready to party the night away
- Top Notes: Velvet Peach, Mandarin, Heart Notes: Spider Lily, Jasmine, Base Notes: Vanilla, Benzoin
Buy now: JIMMY CHOO I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Spray, £96.00
PJs and Loungewear by Boux Avenue
Key features:
- Update your loungewear and pyjamas selection with Boux Avenue this summer, choosing from a range of styles, materials and sizes
Buy now: Stripe ribbed cami pyjama set
Buy now: Amelia satin cropped pyjama set - Oyster & Black
Buy now: Rosebud pointelle short pyjama set
Buy now: Boux lounge oversized sweat hoodie - Grey Marl Mix
Buy now: Boux lounge oversized sweat joggers - Grey Marl Mix
Buy now: Heart frill cotton short pyjama set
Buy now: Boux lounge zip-through hoodie - Cobalt Blue
REHAB Hair products
Key features:
- Hair Capsules: Containing a rich blend of Moroccan oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera oil and vitamins A, C, E and B5, each dose of our vegan and cruelty-free hair oil is specifically designed to strengthen and repair your hair
- Hair Perfume: Infused with Rosemary and Castor Oil to nourish and repair damaged, dry ends while gently refreshing your hair with our signature jasmine floral scent. This ultra hydrating Hair Perfume is going to keep nourishing your hair throughout the day while adding shine to dry ends. It also contains UV ray absorbers that protects the hair against harmful UV rays
Buy now: REHAB. Dose 1.0 Hair Oil Capsules £26.00
Buy now: REHAB. Hair Perfume 50ml £38.00
Bedding by Piglet in Bed
Key features:
- Inspired by a vintage floral pattern sourced from The Design Library archives, the Midnight Cottage Floral Cotton duvet cover is bursting with British country charm
- Woven from 100% washed cotton percale, this bedding is soft and breathable with a beautiful matte finish and relaxed feel
Buy now: Midnight Cottage Floral Cotton Duvet Cover from £45.00