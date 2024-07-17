Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

17 July 2024, 16:33

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!
Here's what we're trying and buying this summer! Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's the best bits from the high street and online this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dinner at The Ned's Lutyens Grill

This three-course set menu includes unlimited prime rib, a range or starters and desserts
This three-course set menu includes unlimited prime rib, a range or starters and desserts. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • Three-course set lunch and dinner menu featuring unlimited 44-day-aged rare breed prime rib, carved table-side from the trolley
  • Lutyens Grill is situated in a private wood-panelled dining room on the ground floor of The Ned, once used as the former Bank Manager’s office
  • For £100 you’ll also get a choice of starters (½ grilled lobster, oysters, Lutyens steak tartare and more) sides of mash, creamed spinach and red wine jus, and a choice of dessert to finish

Book now: Unlimited Prime Rib, £100 per person

Jimmy Choo Perfume

JIMMY CHOO I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Spray
JIMMY CHOO I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Spray. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • I Want Choo is a powerful sweet floral woody fragrance that explodes with joy and good humour finished with a seductive twist
  • The sensual fragrance is inspired by the atmosphere when friends are getting ready to party the night away
  • Top Notes: Velvet Peach, Mandarin, Heart Notes: Spider Lily, Jasmine, Base Notes: Vanilla, Benzoin

Buy now: JIMMY CHOO I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Spray, £96.00

PJs and Loungewear by Boux Avenue

PJs and Loungewear by Boux Avenue
PJs and Loungewear by Boux Avenue. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • Update your loungewear and pyjamas selection with Boux Avenue this summer, choosing from a range of styles, materials and sizes

Buy now: Stripe ribbed cami pyjama set

Buy now: Amelia satin cropped pyjama set - Oyster & Black

Buy now: Rosebud pointelle short pyjama set

Buy now: Boux lounge oversized sweat hoodie - Grey Marl Mix

Buy now: Boux lounge oversized sweat joggers - Grey Marl Mix

Buy now: Heart frill cotton short pyjama set

Buy now: Boux lounge zip-through hoodie - Cobalt Blue

REHAB Hair products

REHAB. Dose 1.0 Hair Oil Capsules & REHAB. Hair Perfume
REHAB. Dose 1.0 Hair Oil Capsules & REHAB. Hair Perfume. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • Hair Capsules: Containing a rich blend of Moroccan oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera oil and vitamins A, C, E and B5, each dose of our vegan and cruelty-free hair oil is specifically designed to strengthen and repair your hair
  • Hair Perfume: Infused with Rosemary and Castor Oil to nourish and repair damaged, dry ends while gently refreshing your hair with our signature jasmine floral scent. This ultra hydrating Hair Perfume is going to keep nourishing your hair throughout the day while adding shine to dry ends. It also contains UV ray absorbers that protects the hair against harmful UV rays

Buy now: REHAB. Dose 1.0 Hair Oil Capsules £26.00

Buy now: REHAB. Hair Perfume 50ml £38.00

Bedding by Piglet in Bed

Midnight Cottage Floral Cotton Duvet Cover by Piglet in Bed
Midnight Cottage Floral Cotton Duvet Cover by Piglet in Bed. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • Inspired by a vintage floral pattern sourced from The Design Library archives, the Midnight Cottage Floral Cotton duvet cover is bursting with British country charm
  • Woven from 100% washed cotton percale, this bedding is soft and breathable with a beautiful matte finish and relaxed feel

Buy now: Midnight Cottage Floral Cotton Duvet Cover from £45.00

