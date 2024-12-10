Ruth Langsford takes swipe at Eamonn Holmes with candid divorce admission

Ruth Langford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women panelist Ruth Langsford has seemingly touched on her tumultuous divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, 64, appears to have taken a cheeky dig at her estranged husband Eamonn Holmes, 65, amid their divorce battle.

Whilst the former This Morning presenter has kept relatively tight-lipped regarding her recent break-up, the mother-of-one has now addressed her ongoing divorce during a segment on Loose Women.

During Tuesday's (December 10th) episode of the daytime show, Ruth was joined by Coleen Nolan, Kelly Holmes and Mariella Frostrup to discuss if they would ever make their adult children choose between their parents and their potential partner.

Mariella began the conversation, saying: "I just think it’s madness. You know for a fact no matter what position you take in your child's life if you entrench yourself too deeply they are going to do the opposite thing anyway."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "How on earth would the inclusion of someone in family life be worth the jeopardy of not talking to your child anymore, I just can’t imagine it."

Coleen went on to add: "I think it is important for parents to let their children find out for themselves and it might work out and they spend the rest of their lives together but it might be that they end up heartbroken and that’s when as a parent you step in."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

The ladies then discussed how divorce can impact this kind of situation, with Ruth disclosing: "I think it’s very selfish when you hear parents say well if they are divorced then I’m not coming to your wedding if he’s coming or if she is there and I just think it’s so selfish isn’t it because it is their day."

Mariella went on to state: "That’s a whole other subject isn’t it? How to divorce well."

Ruth then cheekily interjected: "Oh tell me about it", before going on to say "Anyway funnily it’s now time for a break!"

Watch Ruth Langsford chat about her divorce on Loose Women here:

Ruth Langsford talks divorce on Loose Women

This is the first time Ruth has hinted at her current divorce status since returning to Loose Women in July, following their split announcement earlier this year.

The couple revealed they were parting ways in May 2024, with the pair releasing a statement which read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Since then Eamonn appears to have started a new relationship with Katie Alexander, 43, with the couple making their first public appearance at the Irish Post Awards in November.