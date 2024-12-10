Ruth Langsford takes swipe at Eamonn Holmes with candid divorce admission

10 December 2024, 17:17

Ruth Langford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes
Ruth Langford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women panelist Ruth Langsford has seemingly touched on her tumultuous divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, 64, appears to have taken a cheeky dig at her estranged husband Eamonn Holmes, 65, amid their divorce battle.

Whilst the former This Morning presenter has kept relatively tight-lipped regarding her recent break-up, the mother-of-one has now addressed her ongoing divorce during a segment on Loose Women.

During Tuesday's (December 10th) episode of the daytime show, Ruth was joined by Coleen Nolan, Kelly Holmes and Mariella Frostrup to discuss if they would ever make their adult children choose between their parents and their potential partner.

Mariella began the conversation, saying: "I just think it’s madness. You know for a fact no matter what position you take in your child's life if you entrench yourself too deeply they are going to do the opposite thing anyway."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split earlier this year
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "How on earth would the inclusion of someone in family life be worth the jeopardy of not talking to your child anymore, I just can’t imagine it."

Coleen went on to add: "I think it is important for parents to let their children find out for themselves and it might work out and they spend the rest of their lives together but it might be that they end up heartbroken and that’s when as a parent you step in."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

The ladies then discussed how divorce can impact this kind of situation, with Ruth disclosing: "I think it’s very selfish when you hear parents say well if they are divorced then I’m not coming to your wedding if he’s coming or if she is there and I just think it’s so selfish isn’t it because it is their day."

Mariella went on to state: "That’s a whole other subject isn’t it? How to divorce well."

Ruth then cheekily interjected: "Oh tell me about it", before going on to say "Anyway funnily it’s now time for a break!"

Watch Ruth Langsford chat about her divorce on Loose Women here:

Ruth Langsford talks divorce on Loose Women

This is the first time Ruth has hinted at her current divorce status since returning to Loose Women in July, following their split announcement earlier this year.

The couple revealed they were parting ways in May 2024, with the pair releasing a statement which read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Since then Eamonn appears to have started a new relationship with Katie Alexander, 43, with the couple making their first public appearance at the Irish Post Awards in November.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 is ready for it's Christmas debut

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

TV & Movies

Coleen Rooney has revealed what her husband Wayne Rooney said when she left the jungle

Coleen Rooney reveals first thing Wayne said to her after leaving I’m a Celeb jungle

I'm A Celebrity

Tulisa reflected on her time in the I'm A Celebrity camp as she missed the final

Tulisa explains absence from I'm A Celebrity final as campmates share support

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

When is the I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show on TV? Exact date confirmed

I'm A Celebrity

The I'm A Celebrity winner will be crowned soon

What does the I'm A Celebrity winner get? Their prize revealed

I'm A Celebrity

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final?

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final? Sudden return to UK explained

I'm A Celebrity

There is lots to learn about Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street: 16 things you didn't know about the magical Christmas film

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Who left I'm A Celebrity tonight? Full list of eliminated celebrities

I'm A Celebrity

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show

Molly-Mae Behind It All: Release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Tulisa has spoken about her decision to leave Australia

Tulisa shares real reason she fled Australia following I'm A Celebrity exit

I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Maura Higgins admitted she had 'missed' Pete Wicks during her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins shares exciting Pete Wicks relationship update following I'm A Celebrity exit
Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Are trains running today?

Are trains running today? List of services delayed amid nationwide fault

News

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis with 11 stone weight loss

Celebrities

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been revealed ahead of the series

When does I'm A Celebrity end? Final date confirmed

I'm A Celebrity

Ant and Dec have shared what they really think of this year's controversial twist

Ant and Dec reveal what they really think of I'm A Celebrity Cyclone twist

I'm A Celebrity

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

TV & Movies

Celebrity Cyclone is facing a rule change this year

I'm A Celebrity fans slam 'ridiculous' rule change following vote-off twist

I'm A Celebrity

Mariah Carey has become the pop star of Christmas

Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas

Tony Mortimer has revealed the story behind 'Stay Another Day'

East 17's Tony Mortimer reveals the heartbreaking story behind 'Stay Another Day'

Andrew Ridgeley, then and now

Andrew Ridgeley facts: Wham singer's age, partner, family and friendship with George Michael explained
What to buy your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

Tulisa has spoken out single leaving I'm A Celeb

Tulisa's mysterious I'm A Celebrity 'snub' explained as star breaks silence

I'm A Celebrity

The best movies of 2024

The 17 best movies of 2024, ranked

2024's best songs

20 of the biggest and best songs of 2024, ranked