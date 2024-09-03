Ruth Langsford breaks silence on why she's still wearing her wedding ring despite Eamonn Holmes split

Ruth Langsford has revealed why she is wearing her wedding ring. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has hit back at critics who wonder why she is still sporting her wedding ring.

Ruth Langsford has revealed the real reason she's still wearing her wedding ring, despite splitting from husband Eamonn Holmes.

After returning to Loose Women in July and briefly mentioning her break up on the show, the 65-year-old presenter has now hit back at fans who questioned why she was still sporting her wedding ring.

Taking to Instagram, Ruth shared a video of herself making a green juice, with viewers noticing she had a ring on her left hand.

One user commented on the post: "Why has she still got her wedding rings on? Xxxx", with Ruth posting a blunt four-word comeback.

Ruth Langsford has continued to wear her wedding ring. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford

The mother-of-one wrote: "Because I’m still married."

This response comes after fans were left confused as to why both Ruth and Eamonn were still wearing their wedding rings, with many followers commenting on their social media posts.

One user wrote: "Why is Ruth still wearing her wedding ring" with another echoing the same view, stating: "Why is she still wearing her wedding ring?"

Regarding Eamonn's ring, one commenter said: "He’s still wearing his wedding ring 😳" while a second added: "That's what I was thinking!! Glad somebody noticed apart for myself!! 😂"

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are splitting. Picture: Alamy

Whilst Ruth and Eamonn haven't gone into detail regarding their shock split, there has been speculation regarding Eamonn's love life.

After talk surrounding a mystery woman began, sources close to Ruth admitted the TV host was in 'shock' after finding out about the rumours.

Speaking to Bella Magazine, an insider revealed: "Ruth is in absolute shock. That there is another woman he's turning to is making her wonder how many more there could be. It all feels never-ending."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

They continued: "She's very hurt by it all - it's like he's been living a secret life all this time. She feels let down. Never would she of thought that he could have done this to her and her family.

"Everyone is in shock and for Ruth, it's deeply painful. She's so good at putting on a brave face and smiling through it all, but inside, friends know she's struggling. Knowing the man she was married to and shared her life and career with is not the man she thought is going to take a long time to get over."