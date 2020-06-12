Inside Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's Surrey home

See inside Ruth and Eamonn's Surrey home. Picture: Instagram

Where do Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford live? Take a look inside their Surrey mansion with stylish decor and pristine garden...

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been making us laugh over on This Morning for more than a decade.

And now the pair have given us a glimpse into their home life by starring in the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The presenting couple are currently residing in their beautiful Surrey mansion which they share with their teenage son Jack.

Their huge home includes six bedrooms, two living rooms, a study and a beautiful kitchen - so let’s take a look inside...

Ruth and Eamonn's house. Picture: Instagram

Ruth and Eamonn with their family. Picture: Instagram

In April, Eamonn and Ruth stood on the front doorstep to support the #ClapForOurCarers campaign, revealing they have identical trees on either side of their front door.

As we head through the door, the hallway is just as grand as you would expect, with a spiralling wooden staircase and chic beige rug.

Another photo shared by Ruth shows a look at the living room which has a skylight in the ceiling and a beautiful fireplace under the television.

The L-shape sofa surrounds a matching grey stool littered with decorative items, while the wooden floor leads to huge windows on one side.

Ruth Langsford in her living room. Picture: Instagram

Ruth Langsford in her laundry room. Picture: Instagram

And the stunning decor doesn’t stop there, as the dining room makes an ideal space for entertaining their famous friends, featuring a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs.

The neutral colour scheme makes it bright and airy, with two windows providing plenty of natural light, framed by luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

And with such a busy family, the couple also have their own laundry room complete with washing machine and a cupboard full of towels.

Into the study, and Eamonn has previously shared a photo of a cardboard cut out of wife Ruth to watch over him while he works.

Eamonn Holmes in his study. Picture: Instagram

Ruth Langsford in her kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Ruth and Eamonn's garden. Picture: Instagram

As a big Manchester United fan, Eamonn’s office is filled with memorabilia including signed photos, and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

The hub of the house is clearly the kitchen, as Ruth is constantly sharing videos of herself cooking up a storm.

Complete with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a central island, the stylish space offers plenty of room to create some delicious family meals.

Eamonn and Ruth clearly take great pride in their outside space too, as they have previously showed off the gorgeous garden featuring sofas and lots of pristine hedges which line the side of the house.

