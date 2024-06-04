How much is Joey Essex being paid to go on Love Island? His fee revealed

Joey Essex is going on Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Viewers were stunned to see bombshell Joey Essex enter the Love Island villa, but what is his fee for taking part in the show?

Love Island is back on our screens with a brand new cast and spruced up villa, as we settle in for a summer of romance.

Despite only just beginning, we've already had our first bombshell (which came as a shock to both the Islanders and viewers) as TOWIE star Joey Essex, 33, joined the show. However this isn't Joey's first rodeo when it comes to reality TV dating as he has appeared on Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion and All Star Shore, to name a few.

While Love Island stars are paid a fee to take part in the show, many viewers have been wondering if Joey will be pocketing a higher fee than his fellow Islanders, due to his celebrity status.

How much is Joey Essex being paid to go on Love Island? Here is everything you need to know about his 2024 fee.

Joey Essex is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How much is Joey Essex being paid to go on Love Island?

It is unclear how much Joey is being paid to go on Love Island, however in the past, contestants are usually paid £375 a week to cover rent and bills whilst they are on the show.

As Joey already has a vast media career, it is expected that he is being paid a larger fee in order to take part.

Joey Essex has a vast media career. Picture: Instagram/Joey Essex

How much was Joey Essex paid to be on TOWIE?

Joey appeared on The Only Way Is Essex from 2011-2013 and while it isn't clear how much he specifically was paid to be part, we believe it will be similar to his counterparts.

According to Closer, prior to 2019, the TOWIE cast were earning up to £450 an episode, however some of the stars were making between £90 and £350 a day from filming.

Some of the highest-earners from the show include Joey's ex-girlfriend Sam Faiers, 30, Mark Wright, 37, and Joey's cousin Chloe Sims, 42.