Sam Faiers net worth: How The Mummy Diaries favourite made her multi-million fortune

Sam Faiers has made an impressive net worth for herself. Picture: PA/Instagram

Billie Faiers’ sister has made an ever growing net worth since her TOWIE days, here’s how the reality star earned her fortune.

Sam Faiers is back on our TV screens with series five of The Mummy Diaries alongside boyfriend Paul Knightley, sister Billie Faiers and all their adorable children.

Mummy Diaries season 5 is set to follow the lives of Sam and Billie, as they prepare for Billie's wedding to Greg Shepard.

With a successful TV series to her name, multiple personal projects and her own fashion business, just what is Sam’s net worth?

According to recent reports, the 27 year old is worth an impressive £4.2million.

Here’s how Rosie and Paul’s mum made her fortune:

The Mummy Diaries

Currently on series five, Sam started off the show when she was pregnant with Paul and called it The Baby Diaries.

Now five series in, and with audiences growing bigger than ever, the Faiers family are back on ITVBe.

Sam Faiers has carved a career in the mum and baby world. Picture: Sam Faiers/Instagram

Reality TV

Sam first become famous on The Only Way Is Essex which led to countless deals on the side to help her build up her fortune.

After she left, she also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother where she came fifth.

Sam’s businesses

Always with a project on the mind, Sam and boyfriend Paul set up clothing business All Bits London. The company has 160,000 followers on Instagram and its own head quarters.

She also started clothing business Minnie’s Boutique with her mum and sister but has taken a big step back since launching her own site.

The Mummy Diaries star has designed her own pram collection. Picture: Sam Faiers/Instagram

Parenting world

Sam has used her parenting expertise in more ways than one, not only has she launched her own pram collaboration with Dreamiie, she’s also released a book on motherhood.