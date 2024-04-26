MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series. Picture: Channel 4/Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS New Zealand is heading back to our screens, but who are the brides and grooms and when is it on TV? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight New Zealand is back with a new cast, a new exciting expert, and new drama to keep us entertained for weeks.

After running from 2017-2019, MAFS NZ has recently been confirmed to return in 2024. Following the massive success of the Australian and UK versions of the show, TV bosses will be hoping that Married At First Sight NZ will be just as big of a hit this time around.

The new season also has a nifty trick up its sleeve, as MAFS Australia legend John Aiken will be joining the team of relationship experts poised to help the brides and grooms find love. With the release date confirmed and the show hopefully heading to UK screens soon, many fans have been digging for gossip on the new series.

When does MAFS NZ start, who are the participants and why was it cancelled? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight New Zealand season four.

Married At First Sight NZ is back for another season. Picture: Channel 4

When does MAFS NZ start?

Married At First Sight New Zealand will air in New Zealand in May, with the series set to be shown in Australia shortly after.

A specific air date and and time have not been revealed yet, however we believe it won't long until the show is on our screens.

When does MAFS NZ start in the UK?

It is currently unknown when MAFS New Zealand will be aired in the UK.

Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on All 4 and Apple TV, however it isn't clear whether MAFS New Zealand season four will be shown on these platforms.

The previous cast of MAFS New Zealand. Picture: Channel 4

Who are the MAFS NZ cast?

The cast of MAFS New Zealand has not been confirmed, however there have been rumours swirling around who they may be.

According to Spy, former The Apprentice NZ star Mike Wilson, 35, will be one of the grooms of season four, after he was spotted filming the show just before Christmas.

The confirmed cast list for MAFS New Zealand should hopefully be released soon, so watch this space!

Who are the MAFS NZ experts?

One of the MAFS New Zealand experts will be a familiar face to Married At First Sight Australia fans, as straight-talking relationship expert John Aiken is joining the series.

Upon revealing his new venture, John told 9Entertainment: "It's different, it's fresh and I can't wait to share it – certainly with people from New Zealand, but also across Australasia. I was really excited to be approached to be a part of it.

"I've got 11 seasons of being an expert on the Australian version, so I was able to apply a lot of what I've learned along the way and put in into practice over here. It was a good challenge for me."

It isn't clear who the other experts will be, but previous seasons have seen Dr Pani Farvid and Tony Jones as the relationship gurus of the show.

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken is taking part in the New Zealand version of the show. Picture: Nine

How many series of MAFS NZ are there?

This will be the fourth season of MAFS NZ, after the previous series aired between 2017-2019. The three seasons of the show were aired in the UK in 2022, a few years after the programme had been axed.

Why was MAFS NZ cancelled?

MAFS New Zealand was reportedly cancelled due to plummeting ratings. According to The Spinoff, a source told the publication that the show had seen viewership decline from 170,000 in 2018 to almost 120,000 in 2019.

The show was also hit with various scandals whilst on air. Some of the prominent instances include one bride being married to someone else while taking part in the series, as well as a groom having to be edited out of the show after he was accused of domestic violence in the United States.