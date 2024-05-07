MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed. Picture: Three

By Hope Wilson

Who are the brides and grooms of MAFS NZ 2024? Here is everything you need to know about the season four participants.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight NZ is set to return to TV screens on the 26th of May with eight brand new participants looking for love.

Series four will see viewers introduced to brides Madeleine, 37, Stephanie, 31, Kara, 33, and Samantha, 26, as well as grooms Michael, 36, James, 31, Piripi, 28, and Nathaniel, 30, as they attempt to find their perfect match.

Luckily the participants they will have MAFS Australia expert John Aiken and relationship guru Jo Robertson to help guide them navigate their new relationships.

Who are the Married At First New Zealand cast? Here is everything you need to know about the season four brides and grooms.

MAFS NZ is back for another season. Picture: Three

MAFS NZ cast

Samantha

Samantha is a bride on MAFS NZ. Picture: Three

Age: 26

From: Auckland

Job: Content Creator

Instagram: @samanthaleighbestt

Mother-of-one Samantha is looking for someone who will be a positive role model for her young son.

Kara

Kara is looking for love on MAFS NZ. Picture: Three

Age: 33

From: Christchurch

Job: Car Saleswoman

Instagram: @kara_lesterr

At over 6ft tall, Kara is looking for someone who is funny, kind and of course, tall.

Stephanie

Stephanie is the next MAFS NZ participant. Picture: Three

Age: 31

From: Auckland

Job: Marketing

Instagram: @archer_steph

After being single for eight years, Stephanie is looking for someone with "aligned future-focused goals and deep emotional intellect".

Madeleine

Madeleine is the final MAFS NZ bride. Picture: Three

Age: 37

From: Tauranga

Job: Account Manager and Reiki Healer

Instagram: @madeleinenz

Madeleine uses her Reiki knowledge to heal, clear, and energise the body, and is "proudly embracing her true self".

Watch the MAFS NZ trailer here:

MAFS NZ trailer

Michael

Michael is one of the MAFS NZ grooms. Picture: Three

Age: 36

From: Auckland

Job: Auctioneer

Instagram: @__mike.wilson

Fans may recognise Michael as he previously appered on The Apprentice Aotearoa.

Nathaniel

Nathaniel is hoping to find his perfect match on MAFS NZ. Picture: Three

Age: 30

From: Wellington

Job: Aviation Officer and Personal Trainer

Instagram: @frshdupflxn

Nathaniel is ready to find 'the one', however his turn offs in a partner includes "gossiping about others".

Piripi

Piripi is another MAFS NZ contestant. Picture: Three

Age: 28

From: Hamilton

Job: Brewer

Instagram: @piripiclarke

Father-of-two Piripi is looking to settle down and is hoping to find someone who is a good communicator.

James

James is the final groom on MAFS NZ. Picture: Three

Age: 31

From: Christchurch

Job: Primary Teacher

Instagram: @james.hunt414

Originally from England, James has moved to New Zealand and is looking for a partner who can be his best friend.