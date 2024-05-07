MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced
7 May 2024, 17:12
Who are the brides and grooms of MAFS NZ 2024? Here is everything you need to know about the season four participants.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight NZ is set to return to TV screens on the 26th of May with eight brand new participants looking for love.
Series four will see viewers introduced to brides Madeleine, 37, Stephanie, 31, Kara, 33, and Samantha, 26, as well as grooms Michael, 36, James, 31, Piripi, 28, and Nathaniel, 30, as they attempt to find their perfect match.
Luckily the participants they will have MAFS Australia expert John Aiken and relationship guru Jo Robertson to help guide them navigate their new relationships.
Who are the Married At First New Zealand cast? Here is everything you need to know about the season four brides and grooms.
MAFS NZ cast
Samantha
Age: 26
From: Auckland
Job: Content Creator
Instagram: @samanthaleighbestt
Mother-of-one Samantha is looking for someone who will be a positive role model for her young son.
- READ MORE: Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?
- READ MORE: Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?
Kara
Age: 33
From: Christchurch
Job: Car Saleswoman
Instagram: @kara_lesterr
At over 6ft tall, Kara is looking for someone who is funny, kind and of course, tall.
Stephanie
Age: 31
From: Auckland
Job: Marketing
Instagram: @archer_steph
After being single for eight years, Stephanie is looking for someone with "aligned future-focused goals and deep emotional intellect".
Madeleine
Age: 37
From: Tauranga
Job: Account Manager and Reiki Healer
Instagram: @madeleinenz
Madeleine uses her Reiki knowledge to heal, clear, and energise the body, and is "proudly embracing her true self".
Watch the MAFS NZ trailer here:
MAFS NZ trailer
Michael
Age: 36
From: Auckland
Job: Auctioneer
Instagram: @__mike.wilson
Fans may recognise Michael as he previously appered on The Apprentice Aotearoa.
Nathaniel
Age: 30
From: Wellington
Job: Aviation Officer and Personal Trainer
Instagram: @frshdupflxn
Nathaniel is ready to find 'the one', however his turn offs in a partner includes "gossiping about others".
Piripi
Age: 28
From: Hamilton
Job: Brewer
Instagram: @piripiclarke
Father-of-two Piripi is looking to settle down and is hoping to find someone who is a good communicator.
James
Age: 31
From: Christchurch
Job: Primary Teacher
Instagram: @james.hunt414
Originally from England, James has moved to New Zealand and is looking for a partner who can be his best friend.
- READ MORE: Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'
- READ MORE: Married at First Sight UK: Which couples are still together?
- READ MORE: Mel Schilling's cancer health update, how is the Married At First Sight expert doing?