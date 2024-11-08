Lucinda Light talks MAFS Australia, new book and dating life!

Lucinda Light talks MAFS Australia, new book and dating life!

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight favourite Lucinda Light discusses her exciting new book and TV show, as well as revealing her current relationship status.

After embarking on a sell-out UK tour and anticipating the release of her upcoming book 'Shine Your Light', Married At First Sight Australia legend Lucinda Light is showing no signs of slowing down.

Fans were first introduced to the wedding celebrant during MAFS Australia season 11, where her witty sense of humour and positive outlook on life saw Lucinda gain thousands of fans.

Her relationship with Timothy Smith was also an important part of her journey on the show, however their fallout shortly after calling it quits led many viewers to want to know more about their friendship.

Lucinda spoke to Heart about her new book, what her relationship with Timothy is like today, where she stands with her fellow MAFS Australia cast and her upcoming TV show with Vicky Pattison.

Lucinda Light embarked on a UK tour in 2024. Picture: LD Communications

Set to be released on the 27th of March 2025, Lucinda opened up about her book, saying: "This has just been such a heart project, pardon the pun!

"'Shine Your Light' is, I suppose, a guide, a journal into deepening your emotional intelligence. I love journaling, that's one of my biggest passions, I find it quite self-therapising. I've got hundreds of journals, I've always loved journaling.

"And so this is just a rich, deep dive into the heart and soul of you and your emotional intelligence, giving you tools, prompts to journal and go deep. It's very exciting it's out on the 27th of March and I'm just pumped!

"I'm going to be doing all the illustrations inside. I hope it's quite transformational for people."

Lucinda Light will be releasing a book in 2025. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight

Following her meteoric rise to fame after starring on MAFS Australia, Lucinda revealed which fellow cast members she stays in touch with, stating: "I've made some really special friends, particularly probably Andrea. She was quite a soul sister from the show, the two old birds, the two old brides.

"But yeah, I've made some really sweet friends there that I'll stay in contact with for a very long time. They're all super supportive of the journey and me of theirs."

While she has some positive relationships following the show, unfortunately the same can't be said for her partnership with Timothy.

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light were wed on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Lucinda revealed: "Everybody always asks me that one, the story of Tim and I. Sadly, we're not friends anymore.

"Not by my choice. Tim sort of opted out of that friendship. And yeah, my arms and doors are always open to Tim. I'd love to be friends with him.

She went on to add: "I'm still holding a lantern of hope for the friendship. So fingers crossed. He's a character. He's good fun, Tim."

Timothy Smith opened up about his feelings to Lucinda Light. Picture: Nine

While her career continues to blossom, dating has taken a backseat, however Lucinda is still hoping to find 'the one' someday.

The TV star revealed: "I'm absolutely carving out time next year to date, because I am looking for my husband and you know. It gets a bit lonely on the road, it would be great to have somebody to sort of bounce off and go back to, into the arms of. Yeah, I'm definitely missing that in my life. There's nothing I probably want more, to be honest."

Lucinda also hinted that a British partner could be on the cards, explaining: "I am open. I am, you know, I'm a little bit disenfranchised by what's going on Down Under. The last person I dated was a woman.

"So yeah, I think I would be definitely open to meet a European/ UK/ Irish fella. I think it just has to make sense, doesn't it, the person that you meet? And I'm just trusting the divine alignment from the universe that it's going to come at precisely the right moment."

Lucinda continued: "I just want to meet someone that, yeah, we really get each other. I suppose our lifestyles are quite complimentary. And I mean, the truth is I don't really plan to slow down anytime soon."

Lucinda was a fan favourite on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lucinda's working life is certainly speeding ahead, with the MAFS favourite set to star in a brand new dating show with Heart presenter Vicky Pattison, due to be released in spring 2025.

Speaking about the show which has been tentatively titled The Honesty Box, Lucinda disclosed: "We've had so many laughs creating the first season of this reality television show.

"The name is a bit of an anomaly, you know, the basic concept is we're in a land of true-topia and really supporting people to be their most authentic and truer selves in love, in their love match."

Lucinda Light and Vicky Pattison will star in a new Channel 4 dating show. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight

Lucinda added: "There's a whole cast of characters and it's got a lot of heart and soul. And I love the role that I got given, it feels like it's just been like painted in the skies for me.

"So I loved that role so much, which was very much in support of the contributors and helping them see how amazing they are, and help tease out their authenticity and truth as the Sincerity Coach."

Lucinda Light's book 'Shine Your Light' will be released on the 27th of March 2025.