MAFS Australia’s Lucinda tour dates and tickets as bride comes to the UK

9 May 2024, 10:48

Lucinda Light has announced a UK Tour
Lucinda Light has announced a UK Tour. Picture: We Are Gallos/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Lucinda Light is embarking on UK tour this August- here is everything you need to know about venues, dates and tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia icon Lucinda Light is going on tour!

After gaining a legion of fans during her time on season 11, Lucinda is set to delight UK audiences with an intimate summer 2024 tour titled 'An Evening With Lucinda Light'. The 43-year-old will be travelling up and down the country to speak about her experiences as an expert in emotional intelligence, as well as taking part in fan Q&A and spilling all the behind-the-scenes gossip about MAFS Australia.

Fans will be hoping the MAFS favourite give an update on her relationship with Timothy Smith, as well as opening up about her future dating goals.

When is MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light going on tour and how can you get tickets? Here is everything you need to know.

Lucinda became a fan favourite on MAFS Australia
Lucinda became a fan favourite on MAFS Australia. Picture: We Are Gallos

Lucinda Light UK Tour Dates

Monday 5th August –  Birmingham Glee Club

Tuesday 6th August – Glasgow Oran Mor 

Wednesday 7th August – Cardiff Glee Club

Friday 9th August  – Manchester New Century 

Saturday 10th August – London Bush Hall 

Sunday 11th August – Cambridge J1 

Wednesday 14th August – Brighton Komedia 

Thursday 15th August – Bath Komedia

Lucinda will be meeting fans this August
Lucinda will be meeting fans this August. Picture: We Are Gallos

Lucinda Light UK Tour Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for An Evening With Lucinda Light from Monday the 13th of May via AXS.com.

Speaking about her tour, Lucinda commented: "I’m utterly delighted to be heading toward the UK! There’s nothing quite like an English summer, surrounded by all that jolly humour and Pimm’s. I’m a hugger, so look out, Old Blighty!"

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Lucinda Light is one of the brides on Married At First Sight Australia

Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Tori and Jack have spilled the beans about Lucinda and Timothy's relationship

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori reveal unaired secret from Lucinda and Timothy's relationship

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series

MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed

MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

Jono says there is 'proof' that Sara did cheat on Tim during MAFS filming

MAFS Australia's Jono claims Sara did sleep with ex-boyfriend during filming

MAFS Australia's Jono McCullough has called out expert John Aiken

MAFS Australia's Jono reveals experts are 'fed lines through earpiece' and would 'nap' during filming

MAFS Australia's Timothy has taken a swipe at fellow groom Jack

MAFS Australia's Timothy takes brutal swipe at Jack as their feud escalates

Timothy and Jonathan have grown close since leaving MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia’s Timothy exposes editing errors after confirming friendship with ’slimy’ Jonathan