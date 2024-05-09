MAFS Australia’s Lucinda tour dates and tickets as bride comes to the UK

Lucinda Light has announced a UK Tour. Picture: We Are Gallos/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Lucinda Light is embarking on UK tour this August- here is everything you need to know about venues, dates and tickets.

Married At First Sight Australia icon Lucinda Light is going on tour!

After gaining a legion of fans during her time on season 11, Lucinda is set to delight UK audiences with an intimate summer 2024 tour titled 'An Evening With Lucinda Light'. The 43-year-old will be travelling up and down the country to speak about her experiences as an expert in emotional intelligence, as well as taking part in fan Q&A and spilling all the behind-the-scenes gossip about MAFS Australia.

Fans will be hoping the MAFS favourite give an update on her relationship with Timothy Smith, as well as opening up about her future dating goals.

When is MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light going on tour and how can you get tickets? Here is everything you need to know.

Lucinda became a fan favourite on MAFS Australia. Picture: We Are Gallos

Lucinda Light UK Tour Dates

Monday 5th August – Birmingham Glee Club

Tuesday 6th August – Glasgow Oran Mor

Wednesday 7th August – Cardiff Glee Club

Friday 9th August – Manchester New Century

Saturday 10th August – London Bush Hall

Sunday 11th August – Cambridge J1

Wednesday 14th August – Brighton Komedia

Thursday 15th August – Bath Komedia

Lucinda will be meeting fans this August. Picture: We Are Gallos

Lucinda Light UK Tour Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for An Evening With Lucinda Light from Monday the 13th of May via AXS.com.

Speaking about her tour, Lucinda commented: "I’m utterly delighted to be heading toward the UK! There’s nothing quite like an English summer, surrounded by all that jolly humour and Pimm’s. I’m a hugger, so look out, Old Blighty!"