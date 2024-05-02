MAFS Australia's Tim slams Lucinda and Timothy's relationship and claims it 'wasn't real'

Tim shared his thoughts on Married At First Sight couple Lucinda and Timothy - and he's not buying it! Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Tim has revealed what he really thinks of Lucinda and Timothy's relationship and how he saw it as a 'p***take'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia's Tim has spoken openly about his time on Married At First Sight for the first time since the show ended, and he has now spilled the tea on what he really thinks of one of the show's favourite couples - Lucinda and Timothy.

Appearing on the Sit With Us Podcast with former Married At First Sight brides Ella and Dom, Tim - who was married to Sara on the hit reality show - said that the relationship "wasn't real" and that the cast questioned why the pair stayed together for so long.

Lucinda and Timothy were one of the most mismatched couples paired together for season 11 of MAFS, however, they won the hearts of viewers after the groom started opening up with the help of his wife.

Despite this, the pair called it quits at the commitment ceremony following homestay week, admitting that there was no future for them. At the reunion, the pair hinted they could get back together, however, later confirmed they are just friends.

Lucinda and Timothy have remained close friends since they left Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking about Timothy, Tim told Ella and Dom: "I thought he was going to be the villain, because he was just coming at everyone with no legs to stand on," before adding: "He's an interesting character, he's got all these different layers."

Reflecting on their relationship, Tim went on to say: "I don't think that their relationship was real in terms of an actual romantic relationship, it was a p**stake in terms of that."

Married At First Sight's Tim says that Timothy and Lucinda's relationship was a 'p**stake'. Picture: Channel Nine

One of the hosts of the podcast Ella Ding said that she felt like Lucinda was Timothy's life coach during the experiment, before the group went on to discuss his former relationship with a 23-year-old.

According to Tim, Timothy was very open when it came to talking about Lucinda as his match, he said: "To be fair, he said at the start that they didn't give me what I asked for, and I don't think they gave her what she asked for."

They did add, however, that watching Timothy go on a journey into self-expression was "pretty amazing" and that Lucinda really helped him get to that point.

"I think Lucinda really got to him in that way, like it's not bad to let it all out, and he's definitely been through some tough times and he just buried it," Tim said.

Tim said he thinks Lucinda stayed on the show with Timothy to help him open up. Picture: Channel Nine

He went on: "He joked about it all the time with the boys, but then I think behind closed doors Lucinda kind of was slowly drawing things out. That's probably why she was hanging around, she was enjoying that experience."

On the same podcast, Tim revealed the details from his relationship with Sara on the show and after the experiment, revealing that the process has "scarred" him.